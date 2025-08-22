Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, August 22, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery August 22, 2025, here:

Here is the winners list from the Sikkim State Dear Dasher Friday Weekly Lottery held on August 22, 2025:

1st Prize (₹1,00,00,000)

98D 36653

Consolation Prize (₹1,000)

36653 (All remaining serials of the 1st Prize number)

2nd Prize (₹9,000)

32950 21840 33183 07948 22891

73189 23950 08547 13919 69507

3rd Prize (₹450)

2701 5292 4317 7128 6213 7659 9459 9752 3133 5207

4th Prize (₹250)

3835 6883 0103 2526 9082 7204 4907 1472 1566 9566

5th Prize (₹120)

9147 9470 5844 7246 8351 8758 2676 2498 1755 5958 5148 4694 8885 7476 9558 4298 1819 2015 7110 2272 5948 7044 7400 2108 2565 5042 7244 3319 7621 238О 7759 6356 1668 3474 5683 9461 2345 4889 2428 7517 5995 5117 0663 5278 0057 3164 0816 4804 9627 7983 9770 4904 8957 0163 4754 3653 4562 6984 7583 6916 4960 2222 3120 2455 2438 9640 4862 0819 6350 3597 6740 1473 3116 9314 3388 4037 4175 2373 8100 5273 2062 9004 1273 9243 3282 7167 0029 5253 2461 5534 6048 6094 6216 3004 7203 0094 5822 7486 4096 1169

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.