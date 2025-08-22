 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Family Of Kerala Man Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack - VIDEO
Home Minister Shah met Ramachandran’s wife and daughter during the visit. He was accompanied by BJP Kerala unit chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah with N Ramachandran's wife & daughter | X/@AmitShah

Kochi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met the family of N Ramachandran in Kerala's Kochi. 65-year-old Ramachandran was one of the 26 civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April. Home Minister Shah met Ramachandran’s wife and daughter during the visit. He was accompanied by BJP Kerala unit chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Today, in Kochi, visited the family of the late Ramachandran Ji, whom we lost to the dastardly Pahalgam attack. Met his wife, Smt. Sheila Ji, and also their daughter, Aarathi R. Menon. Inquired about their well-being and assured them that the nation stands firmly with them," HM Amit Shah said on X.

The post further read, "Through 'Operation Sindoor' and 'Operation Mahadev', Modi govt has punished the perpetrators of Pahalgam attack. No mercy for anyone who dares to commit such crimes."

Just days after the Pahalgam terror attack, Ramchandran's daughter Aarathi, speaking to the media, had said, "On hearing a gunshot, I asked my father what that sound was. He said he wasn’t sure. As we heard more gunshots, we started to run. We saw other people also running. It was a chaos overall. Suddenly, we saw a man coming with a gun. There were 2-3 groups beside us."

article-image

"We saw the man asking the group something, and then he was shooting at them. At this, I panicked, and I told my father that the man was coming towards us. My father was calm, and he said let’s see what happens. The man came towards us and said 'Kalma'. When we said we didn't understand what he was saying, the man shot my father...Kashmiris are very helpful. Both Central and J&K govt also helped us a lot," she was qouted saying by ANI.

