 'India Is Outraged': Shiv Sena MP Writes To Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Block Live Streaming & Telecast Of India vs Pakistan Match In Asia Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'India Is Outraged': Shiv Sena MP Writes To Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Block Live Streaming & Telecast Of India vs Pakistan Match In Asia Cup

'India Is Outraged': Shiv Sena MP Writes To Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Block Live Streaming & Telecast Of India vs Pakistan Match In Asia Cup

Chaturvedi drew parallels with historical sports boycotts, including South Africa during Apartheid, Olympic boycotts, and Pakistan's own refusal to play in India for the Asia Hockey Cup.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | ANI

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Union Information & Broadcasting and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a complete ban on live streaming and telecast of the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025.

In a social media post sharing her letter to the Union Minister, Chaturvedi stated, "India is outraged. Indians have stood with the government in its efforts via Operation Sindoor and PM's clarion call of the Operation Sindoor being ongoing. Any engagement with Pakistan would be a betrayal of this support."

The MP urged the minister to "take India First stance and do what the nation expects from its government," adding that she hoped to see the match blocked if it takes place.

India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a group stage match on 14th September at Dubai International Stadium.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Read Also
'Shashi Tharoor In Saree': Congress Leader Reacts To Comparison With Priyanka Chaturvedi Amid...
article-image

In her detailed letter, Chaturvedi referenced the "barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year" and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation aimed at holding Pakistan internationally accountable for sponsoring terrorism.

The MP expressed dismay at both the BCCI and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for "insistence on pushing India's participation in the Asia Cup," calling it morally wrong to hide behind "sportsman spirit" when dealing with a "terror nation."

Chaturvedi drew parallels with historical sports boycotts, including South Africa during Apartheid, Olympic boycotts, and Pakistan's own refusal to play in India for the Asia Hockey Cup. She also reminded the government of Pakistan boycotting the Asia Cricket Cup in 1990-91 over heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

The MP argued that proceeding with the match would be "blood money" that carries "the curse of the coffins of Pahalgam terror attack victims," emphasising that "over 140 crore citizens" deserve consistency in the government's approach to Pakistan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh