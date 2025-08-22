'India Is Outraged': Shiv Sena MP Writes To Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Block Live Streaming & Telecast Of India vs Pakistan Match In Asia Cup

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | ANI

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Union Information & Broadcasting and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a complete ban on live streaming and telecast of the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025.

In a social media post sharing her letter to the Union Minister, Chaturvedi stated, "India is outraged. Indians have stood with the government in its efforts via Operation Sindoor and PM's clarion call of the Operation Sindoor being ongoing. Any engagement with Pakistan would be a betrayal of this support."

The MP urged the minister to "take India First stance and do what the nation expects from its government," adding that she hoped to see the match blocked if it takes place.

India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a group stage match on 14th September at Dubai International Stadium.

In her detailed letter, Chaturvedi referenced the "barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year" and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation aimed at holding Pakistan internationally accountable for sponsoring terrorism.

The MP expressed dismay at both the BCCI and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for "insistence on pushing India's participation in the Asia Cup," calling it morally wrong to hide behind "sportsman spirit" when dealing with a "terror nation."

Chaturvedi drew parallels with historical sports boycotts, including South Africa during Apartheid, Olympic boycotts, and Pakistan's own refusal to play in India for the Asia Hockey Cup. She also reminded the government of Pakistan boycotting the Asia Cricket Cup in 1990-91 over heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

The MP argued that proceeding with the match would be "blood money" that carries "the curse of the coffins of Pahalgam terror attack victims," emphasising that "over 140 crore citizens" deserve consistency in the government's approach to Pakistan.