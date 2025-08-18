 'Shashi Tharoor In Saree': Congress Leader Reacts To Comparison With Priyanka Chaturvedi Amid Speculations Of Him Joining BJP - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Shashi Tharoor In Saree': Congress Leader Reacts To Comparison With Priyanka Chaturvedi Amid Speculations Of Him Joining BJP - VIDEO

'Shashi Tharoor In Saree': Congress Leader Reacts To Comparison With Priyanka Chaturvedi Amid Speculations Of Him Joining BJP - VIDEO

Then, Smita Prakash sarcastically quips, "You are basically a Shashi Tharoor in a saree." Hearing this, Priyanka bursts into laughter and says, "I don't know whether that's a compliment for Shashi or a compliment for me."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday engaged in a light-hearted exchange with Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Responding to Priyanka's post, Tharoor thanked her saying, "Thanks, Priyanka. I consider myself flattered either way!"

Priyanka, who recently appeared on a podcast with ANI's Smita Prakash, shared a clip from her conversation and wrote, "And here I return back to the podcast with ANI's @smitaprakash, a conversation that was refreshing and also fun!"

In the clip, Smita asks Priyanka to tell her something about her picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to which the Shiv Sena MP replies saying, "I sometimes love irritating people, because they are so invested in my life...where is she going next?...where is she going next?...people are saying...we had said this, we had said this three months ago...she went with a Parliamentary delegation, that's when it all happened."

Read Also
'Bhagwan Can't Be Born On Two Different Days': Shashi Tharoor Questions Why Janmashthmi Was Not...
article-image

Then, Smita Prakash sarcastically quips, "You are basically a Shashi Tharoor in a saree."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

Hearing this, Priyanka bursts into laughter and says, "I don't know whether that's a compliment for Shashi or a compliment for me."

Shashi Tharoor's post was in response to Priyanka Chaturvedi's remark.

It is being widely speculated that after being snubbed by the party high command, Tharoor may soon leave the Congress party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case