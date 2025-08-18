'Shashi Tharoor In Saree': Congress Leader Reacts To Comparison With Priyanka Chaturvedi Amid Speculations Of Him Joining BJP - VIDEO

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday engaged in a light-hearted exchange with Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Responding to Priyanka's post, Tharoor thanked her saying, "Thanks, Priyanka. I consider myself flattered either way!"

Priyanka, who recently appeared on a podcast with ANI's Smita Prakash, shared a clip from her conversation and wrote, "And here I return back to the podcast with ANI's @smitaprakash, a conversation that was refreshing and also fun!"

In the clip, Smita asks Priyanka to tell her something about her picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to which the Shiv Sena MP replies saying, "I sometimes love irritating people, because they are so invested in my life...where is she going next?...where is she going next?...people are saying...we had said this, we had said this three months ago...she went with a Parliamentary delegation, that's when it all happened."

Then, Smita Prakash sarcastically quips, "You are basically a Shashi Tharoor in a saree."

Hearing this, Priyanka bursts into laughter and says, "I don't know whether that's a compliment for Shashi or a compliment for me."

It is being widely speculated that after being snubbed by the party high command, Tharoor may soon leave the Congress party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming days.