'Said As Joke': Former SC Justice Markandey Katju Apologises For 'Misogynistic' Remarks

Markandey Katju | YT/@Justice Katju Official

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court justice Markandey Katju has apologised for his controversial remarks posted on social media after the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association issued a statement condemning the 'misogynistic' remarks.

"I hereby apologize for posting on fb that lady lawyers who winked at me got favourable orders. It was said as a joke, and in fact I deleted the post shortly after it was posted. However, it seems many lady lawyers took it seriously and felt hurt. So I apologize, as demanded by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association," he said on X.

What SC Women Lawyers Association Said?

The Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association condemned the 'misogynistic' remarks and called it an assault on the dignity, credibility, competence, integrity and professional standing of every woman in the legal fraternity.

"It is deeply disturbing that a former judge of the Supreme Court, who once entrusted with the responsibility of upholding constitutional values, would trivialize the hard work and merit of women lawyers through casual sexism," the press release read.

The press release further read, "The Association demands an unconditional public apology from Mr. Katju. Further, we call upon the legal community at large to reject and censure such regressive attitudes which undermine both gender equality and the integrity of our judicial institutions."

What Katju Had Said?

In a now-deleted post Katju had said "all the lady lawyers who winked at me in the court got favourable orders.”

Justice Katju retired from the Supreme Court in 2011.

Past Controversies

Earlier in 2015, he sparked controversy after saying that the BJP would have performed better in Delhi elections had it fielded Shazia Ilmi instead of Kiran Bedi, arguing that Ilmi was “much more beautiful.” More recently, he has used social media to express views on issues ranging from the hijab row in Karnataka to the reunification of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.