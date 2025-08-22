PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit On August 31: MEA

(Photo Courtesy: X/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 01, 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs in a press release on Friday announced the PM Modi's upcoming foreign visits.

"At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, PM Narendra Modi will visit Japan from 29-30 August 2025 to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. In the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of the President of China, Xi Jinping, Prime Minister will travel to China from 31 August to 1 September 2025 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin," the release said.

PM Modi's last official visit to the country was in June 2019.

The report of PM Modi's potential China visit comes days after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, and on Tuesday threatened to "substantially" increase tariffs due to New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil. He accused India of fuelling the "Russian war machine".

Yesterday, China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said that PM Modi's upcoming visit to Tianjin for the SCO Summit would give fresh impetus to bilateral ties and would be an important event for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

He also said that a joint working group from China and India is working hard to make the visit successful.

According to reports, during his China visit, PM Modi might hold informal meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO conference.