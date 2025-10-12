J&K CM Omar Abdullah Participates In Delhi Half Marathon 2025, Achieves Personal Best Finish Time | X @OmarAbdullah

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday participated in the Delhi Half Marathon 2025 and said that he achieved his personal best finishing time, 1 hour, 53 minutes, and 35 seconds, with a pace of 5:24 minutes per kilometre.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Tweet

In a post shared on X, Abdullah wrote, "Just completed the #vedantadelhihalfmarathon with a personal best finishing time."

Just completed the #vedantadelhihalfmarathon with a personal best finishing time. pic.twitter.com/xCnE92SSAG — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 12, 2025

According to a message he shared, Abdullah crossed the finish line at 6:53 am, clocking a course time of 1 hour, 53 minutes, and 35 seconds with a pace of 5:24 minutes per kilometre.

Earlier today, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the 20th edition of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were also present.

Expressing his happiness at the successful conduct of the event, LG Saxena said that more than 40,000 people participated, including 10,000 women, further stating that the Fit India call given by the Prime Minister was being fulfilled.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's Statement

"The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which began in 2005, has now completed 25 years. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. I am participating in it for the third time. The atmosphere here is truly beautiful, with more than 40,000 people participating, including over 10,000 women, which is a very positive aspect. This sends the message that due to the Fit India call given by the Prime Minister, people today want to participate more and more in sports and stay fit," Saxena told reporters.

All three Defence Forces are participating in the Half Marathon category this year, with senior officers including Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh (Air Force), Lt Gen Rahul R Singh (Army), and Vice Admiral LS Pathania (Navy) taking part.

Adding to the excitement, Olympic legend Carl Lewis, the International Event Ambassador, will be present to cheer on participants as they take to the streets of the capital, inspiring them to give their best at this landmark 20th edition. He will be joined by Olympic bronze medallist and Puma Ambassador Sarabjot Singh, alongside Commonwealth Games Bronze medallist Tejasvin Shankar.

Leading the Indian elite line-up is Asian Champion and multiple national record holder Gulveer Singh, alongside Abhishek Pal and Kiran Matre, who will headline the home contingent's men's line-up. Lili Das will also return to defend her crown as the reigning champion, facing stiff competition from Sanjivani Jadhav and Ankita Dhyani.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)