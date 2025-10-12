Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Writes To CM Siddaramaiah Seeking Ban On RSS Activities In Govt Institutes, Public Spaces

Priyank Kharge |

Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge has requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prohibit all Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) operations within government establishments and public spaces throughout the state, arguing that such activities undermine national unity and constitutional values.

In his correspondence to the Chief Minister dated October 4, Kharge, who is the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge—claimed that the RSS has been organizing its gatherings at state-run and government-supported educational institutions, as well as public locations. He alleged that during these sessions, provocative chants are raised and harmful ideologies are propagated among young people.

The Chief Minister's Office released the letter to journalists on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has strongly criticised the Congress leader's proposal, labelling it disgraceful.

In response to the communication, BJP leader Shanthi Kumar dismissed Kharge's appeal as politically motivated rather than administratively sound. Kumar alleged that the request to restrict RSS presence in government facilities is designed to appease anti-national elements and cater to specific voter demographics.

Kumar accused the Congress party of being unwilling to support organisations dedicated to national service while allegedly providing refuge to those working against the country's interests. He described the minister's stance as shameful and suggested it reflects Congress's political priorities rather than genuine governance concerns.