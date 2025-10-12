 Donald Trump Invites PM Modi To Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt; MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh To Attend Instead
Donald Trump Invites PM Modi To Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt; MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh To Attend Instead

The Government of India confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the summit. However, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent India at the meeting.

AditiUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Donald Trump Invites PM Modi To Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt; MoS Kirti Vardhan To Attend Instead | File Pics

New Delhi: An international peace summit will be held in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, October 13, to finalise an agreement aimed at ending Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

The high-level meeting, titled the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, will be co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Leaders from more than 20 countries are expected to participate, according to the Egyptian presidency.

India’s Representation at the Summit

The Government of India confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the summit. However, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent India at the meeting. The summit is part of broader international efforts to consolidate the recently established ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to lay the groundwork for long-term peace and regional stability.

“The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the region, and usher in a new phase of security,” the Egyptian presidency said. It added that the meeting aligns with President Trump’s vision of achieving lasting peace and ending prolonged global conflicts.

Ceasefire Implementation

According to Axios, the United States has extended invitations to several nations, including Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait and Canada. Iran has also been invited, though Israel will not take part in the discussions.

The summit will provide a platform for leaders to endorse the ceasefire and deliberate on humanitarian and reconstruction measures for Gaza. The truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Friday after three days of talks in Sharm el-Sheikh mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United States.

The first phase of the plan includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from key areas in Gaza, the opening of five humanitarian crossings and the release of hostages and prisoners. The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen by mid-next week to allow limited civilian movement.

