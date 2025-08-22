 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 22, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Seagull Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Seagull Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, August 22, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Here is the winners list from the Nagaland State Dear Seagull Friday Night Weekly Lottery held on August 22, 2025:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Also Watch:

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh