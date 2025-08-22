 ‘He Holds Just 1 Share’: Shareholder's Furious Outburst At GKB Ophthalmics Goes Viral After Virtual Meeting Meltdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘He Holds Just 1 Share’: Shareholder's Furious Outburst At GKB Ophthalmics Goes Viral After Virtual Meeting Meltdown

‘He Holds Just 1 Share’: Shareholder's Furious Outburst At GKB Ophthalmics Goes Viral After Virtual Meeting Meltdown

In a surprising twist at the video's end, the visibly frustrated MD can be heard asking officials about Kalra's shareholding. A woman's voice responds that he owns just one share.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
PM

A video from a virtual shareholders' meeting of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd has gone viral on social media, showing a shareholder launching a scathing attack on the company's management over poor stock performance.

The footage shows shareholder Abhishek Kalra initially thanking officials for the opportunity to speak during the meeting before unleashing his frustration at being given just one minute to voice concerns during the annual gathering.

Kalra then delivered a pointed religious analogy, stating, "Once someone asked Lord Brahma why dogs roam on roads. Brahma ji replied that those who don't return others' money and have bad intentions are made into dogs in their next life."

The shareholder then directly targeted Managing Director Krishna Gopal Gupta, questioning his business credentials despite claiming 40 years of experience in the industry.

FPJ Shorts
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Power Dept Deploys DIY Coolers, Wet Sacks To Prevent Transformer Meltdowns...
article-image

"You claim to have 40 years in this business and create corporate bodies abroad that never make profit," Kalra said, before delivering a particularly harsh blow, "When your funeral procession passes, not even 10 shareholders will follow behind you."

The angry investor concluded his rant by demanding immediate action, "You must resign in 10 days because you cannot run the show."

In a surprising twist at the video's end, the visibly frustrated MD can be heard asking officials about Kalra's shareholding. A woman's voice responds that he owns just one share.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh