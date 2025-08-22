‘He Holds Just 1 Share’: Shareholder's Furious Outburst At GKB Ophthalmics Goes Viral After Virtual Meeting Meltdown

PM

A video from a virtual shareholders' meeting of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd has gone viral on social media, showing a shareholder launching a scathing attack on the company's management over poor stock performance.

The footage shows shareholder Abhishek Kalra initially thanking officials for the opportunity to speak during the meeting before unleashing his frustration at being given just one minute to voice concerns during the annual gathering.

Kalra then delivered a pointed religious analogy, stating, "Once someone asked Lord Brahma why dogs roam on roads. Brahma ji replied that those who don't return others' money and have bad intentions are made into dogs in their next life."

The shareholder then directly targeted Managing Director Krishna Gopal Gupta, questioning his business credentials despite claiming 40 years of experience in the industry.

"You claim to have 40 years in this business and create corporate bodies abroad that never make profit," Kalra said, before delivering a particularly harsh blow, "When your funeral procession passes, not even 10 shareholders will follow behind you."

The angry investor concluded his rant by demanding immediate action, "You must resign in 10 days because you cannot run the show."

In a surprising twist at the video's end, the visibly frustrated MD can be heard asking officials about Kalra's shareholding. A woman's voice responds that he owns just one share.