JMM Not To Contest Polls, Accuses RJD, Congress Of 'Political Conspiracy'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | File Pic

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in Bihar, accusing its allies-RJD and Congress- of hatching a political conspiracy against it and depriving it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan.

Senior JMM leader and minister Sudivya Kumar said his party would review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the "snub". The announcement came barely two days after JMM announced that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed.

"RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this, and review its alliance with RJD and Congress," said Kumar, the state tourism minister.

JMM on Saturday had announced that it will contest Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti seats, which are slated to go to polls in the second phase on November 11.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers in these seats was Monday.

Kumar commented on ‘X’, “The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has always fulfilled the supreme duty of coalition dharma, but in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, there has been a betrayal of Jharkhandi interests and Jharkhandi consciousness, and we, the people of Jharkhand, will not forget this. We want to make it clear that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is a major force, and it is a strong voice for the people of Jharkhand and the tribals of the country. An attempt has been made to suppress this voice, which will be countered."