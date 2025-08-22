Will Government Lift TikTok Ban? Social Media Buzzes As Short-Video Platform's Website Goes Live In India

Representative Image | Pixabay

Social media is abuzz with speculation about the comeback of Chinese short-video platform TikTok after its official website became accessible in India following over five years of ban. However, neither Indian government officials nor the company have commented on TikTok's potential return to the country.

The short-video platform has been banned in India since 2020, after at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in Galwan Valley in the Indian territory of Ladakh.

Sharing a screenshot of TikTok's official website, one user wrote: "BIG! TikTok's official website is now WORKING in India after a long BAN. Is the short-video giant making a comeback..?"

"What the hell? TikTok website is working in India without any VPN. Is it making a comeback?" wrote another user.

Significantly, the Indian government prohibited TikTok alongside 58 other Chinese applications in June 2020, expressing concerns about data security and national safety. This abrupt decision deprived more than 200 million Indian TikTok users of access to one of their preferred social media platforms.

Whilst users can currently access the Chinese-owned platform's website through desktop computers and mobile browsers, the application itself remains unavailable for download from Google Play Store or Apple App Store in India. Therefore, although the website's reactivation is noteworthy, it does not indicate that the application has officially made a comeback.

The increased speculation is also fuelled by strengthening ties between India and China. This week saw Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit India, where he held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

During these talks, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of maintaining a "frank and positive" stance towards bilateral relations. This diplomatic progress gains further significance as PM Modi is scheduled to travel to China this month for the SCO Summit. These political developments indicate that tensions between the nations may be diminishing, potentially creating opportunities for Chinese applications such as TikTok to make a comeback in the Indian market.