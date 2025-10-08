Indian Air Force Day Celebrations Live: Watch IAF Celebrating 93rd Anniversary At Hindon Base, Showcases Operation Sindoor Success | YouTube Screengrab

Ghaziabad: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 93rd Air Force Day on Wednesday, October 8, marking nearly a century of service and discipline.

The main event, held at the Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad, will be broadcast live across official platforms, allowing viewers across the country to witness India’s aerial strength in action.

Here's what the parade entails

The celebrations include a grand parade, flypasts, and demonstrations of India’s advanced air capabilities. Despite reported weather disruptions during Monday’s full dress rehearsal, officials were confident that the event will proceed smoothly. Viewers tuning into the livestream can expect to see frontline fighter jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, alongside heavy-lift aircraft including the C-17 Globemaster III and C-130J Super Hercules.

The parade will also feature indigenous systems such as the Netra AEW&C, Akash Surface-to-Air Missile, and Rohini radar, showcasing India’s progress in defence technology. The Apache attack helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) will also be part of the line-up. A special tribute segment will honour the MiG-21 Bison, which retired after more than six decades of service, including its role in Operation Sindoor.

Special Mention of Operation Sindoor

This year’s celebrations place a strong emphasis on Operation Sindoor, the IAF’s response to Pakistan-based terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack in April. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is expected to highlight the mission’s success and its impact on regional security.

The event will also underscore the IAF’s growing global engagement through participation in exercises such as Red Flag Alaska, Desert Knight, Udara Shakti in Malaysia, and Bright Star in Egypt. In addition, the force will celebrate Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s 2025 space mission, marking the IAF’s first human spaceflight.

Humanitarian operations will also be featured, including recent relief work in Uttarkashi, Punjab, and Myanmar, reaffirming the IAF’s dual role as both a combat and disaster-response force.

Viewers can watch the Indian Air Force Day 2025 celebrations live through official IAF and government digital platforms.