 Jharkhand Shocker: 18-Year-Old Woman Raped By 7 Men In Ranchi; 4 Accused Identified
An 18-year-old woman in Ranchi district was allegedly raped by seven men after being lured by her cousin to a Dussehra fair, police said. The survivor reported the incident on Tuesday, stating she was assaulted at multiple locations. An FIR has been filed, four accused have been identified, and raids are underway to arrest the culprits.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Jharkhand Shocker: 18-Year-Old Woman Raped By 7 Men In Ranchi; 4 Accused Identified | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ranchi: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven people in Ranchi district, police said on Wednesday.

About The Incident

The survivor reported the incident at the Tamar police station on Tuesday. In her complaint, she alleged that her cousin deliberately trapped her, leading to the incident.

Officer-in-charge of Tamar police station, Praveen Kumar Modi, said, according to the complaint lodged by the survivor, "The incident occurred on September 30. She was called by her cousin to go to the Dussehra fair at Mardhan More, where two persons arrived, and one of them raped her.

article-image

"They then took her to Sona Tungri Rugdi, where two others raped her. From there, they took her to Bundu, where three others raped her. From Bundu, she was carried to Ranchi, where one more person raped her. Later, they abandoned her at Mardhan More in Tamar area." The FIR has been lodged at Tamar police station against seven people, the police officer said.

Four of the accused have been identified, and three remain unknown. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest the culprits. The victim's medical examination will be conducted on Wednesday, the officer added.

