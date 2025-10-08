 Arunachal Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Following Child Deaths Linked To Its Consumption
The Arunachal Pradesh Drugs Control has issued an advisory prohibiting the sale, distribution and stock of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has banned the sale and use of Coldrif cough syrup in the wake of death of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh. | X

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has banned the sale and use of Coldrif cough syrup in the wake of death of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh, linked to consumption of the medicine, an official said on Wednesday.

The Arunachal Pradesh Drugs Control has issued an advisory prohibiting the sale, distribution and stock of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, the official said.

The advisory has been issued following reports linking the cough syrup to child deaths in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and general advisory for rational use of the cough syrup in paediatric population by the Director General of Health Services, Government of India, Arunachal Pradesh Drugs Controller Dr Komling Perme said.

The Health department has directed stockists/retailers that the product should not be purchased, sold or stocked for public consumption.

If the stockists/retailers are in possession of the product, they must report it to the local drugs control authority immediately, the official said.

The advisory also directed physicians in both government and private hospitals to be on vigil while prescribing cough syrup to children.

Meanwhile, the department has advised the general public to avoid consumption of the cough syrup.

