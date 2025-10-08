 Rajasthan Accident: Massive Fire Erupts After Chemical Tanker Rams LPG Truck On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway; Visuals Surface
A chemical tanker collided with an LPG truck near Sawarda Puliya in Rajasthan’s Mauzamabad, triggering a massive fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway late Tuesday night. Traffic was halted as fire and police teams controlled the blaze. No casualties were reported, though a few suffered minor injuries. Deputy CM Bairwa visited the site for review.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Accident: Massive Fire Erupts After Chemical Tanker Rams LPG Truck On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway; Visuals Surface | PTI

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A tanker carrying chemicals rammed into a truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders near Sawarda Puliya in Mauzamabad tehsil, Rajasthan, late on Tuesday night, triggering a massive fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

The incident also brought traffic on the highway to a halt.

IG Rahul Prakash said that trucks and trailers were parked near a dhaba when the chemical-laden tanker collided with one of the trucks. The LPG cylinders in the truck burst, and the tanker also caught fire.

"There are no reports of serious injuries, and no one is expected to have been critically hurt. A few drivers and helpers suffered minor injuries and have been taken to hospital," he said.

"We are taking measures to prevent parking on roadsides, and trucks will no longer be allowed to park here. Steps to prevent such accidents will be implemented in the future," he added.

Following the incident, the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the site, where police, administration, and fire department teams continue to manage relief and rescue operations.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Bairwa said that the truck driver and conductor were rushed to the hospital.

"The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be identified. No casualties have been reported. The administration is working diligently," he said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in December last year, a truck loaded with chemicals collided with a tanker carrying LPG and other vehicles in Jaipur on Ajmer road, resulting in a massive fire in Jaipur. The incident had claimed at least seven lives and left several people severely injured, with many of them suffering severe burns covering more than 50 per cent of their bodies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

