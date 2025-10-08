Rajasthan Accident: Massive Fire Erupts After Chemical Tanker Rams LPG Truck On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway; Visuals Surface | PTI

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A tanker carrying chemicals rammed into a truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders near Sawarda Puliya in Mauzamabad tehsil, Rajasthan, late on Tuesday night, triggering a massive fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

The incident also brought traffic on the highway to a halt.

IG Rahul Prakash said that trucks and trailers were parked near a dhaba when the chemical-laden tanker collided with one of the trucks. The LPG cylinders in the truck burst, and the tanker also caught fire.

VIDEO | A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision with a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Tuesday night.



Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa (@DrPremBairwa) said, "A truck hit a stationary vehicle. The situation is under control now. One casualty has been… pic.twitter.com/nHzKbyK7OM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025

Dudu, Rajasthan: Visuals of LPG cylinders after the fire was brought under control on the Jaipur–Ajmer Highway. The blaze broke out when a truck carrying the cylinders collided with another vehicle pic.twitter.com/QDhfHA7JQF — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

"There are no reports of serious injuries, and no one is expected to have been critically hurt. A few drivers and helpers suffered minor injuries and have been taken to hospital," he said.

"We are taking measures to prevent parking on roadsides, and trucks will no longer be allowed to park here. Steps to prevent such accidents will be implemented in the future," he added.

Dudu, Rajasthan: A fire broke out on the Jaipur–Ajmer Highway after a truck carrying LPG cylinders collided with another vehicle.



Dr. Mrinal Joshi, Medical Superintendent, says, "The emergency system has been activated... the exact figure is not yet available..." pic.twitter.com/hishaJDy93 — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

VIDEO | Jaipur: Massive fire and explosions after a gas-laden truck overturned on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. Further details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos –https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/UZqV1qH1Wf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2025

Read Also IAS Officer Surendra Singh Appointed As Secretary To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Following the incident, the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the site, where police, administration, and fire department teams continue to manage relief and rescue operations.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Bairwa said that the truck driver and conductor were rushed to the hospital.

"The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be identified. No casualties have been reported. The administration is working diligently," he said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in December last year, a truck loaded with chemicals collided with a tanker carrying LPG and other vehicles in Jaipur on Ajmer road, resulting in a massive fire in Jaipur. The incident had claimed at least seven lives and left several people severely injured, with many of them suffering severe burns covering more than 50 per cent of their bodies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)