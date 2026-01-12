From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi On Makar Sankranti; See Pics Here

FList Of Prominent Persons Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi On Makar Sankranti; See Pics Here |

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on a two-day maiden visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Videos circulating on social media showed the two leaders flying kites together at the riverfront in Ahmedabad ahead of the Makar Sankranti celebrations.

In the viral videos, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz were seen trying their hand at kite flying, adding a symbolic cultural touch to the high-profile diplomatic engagement. One of the kites flown by the leaders depicted Lord Hanuman and was part of the International Kite Festival celebrations.

This is not the first instance of Prime Minister Modi sharing a kite-flying moment with prominent personalities. Over the years, the Prime Minister has often used the traditional Uttarayan festival to showcase India’s cultural heritage while engaging with national and international figures.

From Salman Khan to World Leaders

On January 14, 2014, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joined Narendra Modi then Gujarat Chief Minister for kite flying in Ahmedabad during the Uttarayan festival. The two shared traditional Gujarati delicacies such as undhiyu, making it a widely covered cultural moment.

PM Modi flying kite with Salman Khan |

In January 2018, during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India, Modi and Netanyahu along with his wife Sara, flew kites at the Sabarmati Ashram.

PM Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside wife Sara |

Later that year in May, Modi also flew kites with Joko Widodo, former fPresident of the Republic of Indonesia at Jakarta’s National Monument, inaugurating a joint India-Indonesia kite exhibition themed on Indian epics.

PM Modi with Joko Widodo flying kite in Indonesia |

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz visited the historic Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office said.