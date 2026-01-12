 From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi On Makar Sankranti; See Pics Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFrom Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi On Makar Sankranti; See Pics Here

From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi On Makar Sankranti; See Pics Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were seen flying kites in Ahmedabad today, adding to a list of prominent figures who have shared this tradition with Modi. From Bollywood star Salman Khan to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, several well-known personalities have shared this cultural moment with PM Modi.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
FList Of Prominent Persons Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi On Makar Sankranti; See Pics Here |

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on a two-day maiden visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Videos circulating on social media showed the two leaders flying kites together at the riverfront in Ahmedabad ahead of the Makar Sankranti celebrations.

In the viral videos, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz were seen trying their hand at kite flying, adding a symbolic cultural touch to the high-profile diplomatic engagement. One of the kites flown by the leaders depicted Lord Hanuman and was part of the International Kite Festival celebrations.

This is not the first instance of Prime Minister Modi sharing a kite-flying moment with prominent personalities. Over the years, the Prime Minister has often used the traditional Uttarayan festival to showcase India’s cultural heritage while engaging with national and international figures.

From Salman Khan to World Leaders

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Invites German Universities To Set Up Campuses In India, Thanks Chancellor Friedrich Merz For Visa-Free Transit For Indian Citizens
PM Modi Invites German Universities To Set Up Campuses In India, Thanks Chancellor Friedrich Merz For Visa-Free Transit For Indian Citizens
England Cricketer Will Jacks Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Ana Brumwell; Couple Shares Dreamy Photos On Instagram
England Cricketer Will Jacks Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Ana Brumwell; Couple Shares Dreamy Photos On Instagram
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
REET Mains 2026 Admit Card OUT At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
REET Mains 2026 Admit Card OUT At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

On January 14, 2014, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joined Narendra Modi then Gujarat Chief Minister for kite flying in Ahmedabad during the Uttarayan festival. The two shared traditional Gujarati delicacies such as undhiyu, making it a widely covered cultural moment.

PM Modi flying kite with Salman Khan

PM Modi flying kite with Salman Khan |

In January 2018, during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India, Modi and Netanyahu along with his wife Sara, flew kites at the Sabarmati Ashram.

PM Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside wife Sara

PM Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside wife Sara |

Later that year in May, Modi also flew kites with Joko Widodo, former fPresident of the Republic of Indonesia at Jakarta’s National Monument, inaugurating a joint India-Indonesia kite exhibition themed on Indian epics.

PM Modi with Joko Widodo flying kite in Indonesia

PM Modi with Joko Widodo flying kite in Indonesia |

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz visited the historic Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37...

'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi...

From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi...