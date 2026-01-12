 PSLV-C62 Mission: ISRO's Rocket Loses Control After Launch, 16 Satellites Lost In Space
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPSLV-C62 Mission: ISRO's Rocket Loses Control After Launch, 16 Satellites Lost In Space

PSLV-C62 Mission: ISRO's Rocket Loses Control After Launch, 16 Satellites Lost In Space

India’s PSLV-C62 mission faced a setback after an anomaly was detected during the rocket’s third stage shortly after launch from Sriharikota. ISRO confirmed that while the first two stages performed normally, a trajectory deviation led to the loss of all 16 satellites. The space agency said detailed data analysis is underway.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
ISRO

In a setback for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission encountered an anomaly shortly after launch on Monday.

ISRO confirmed that a deviation was observed during the rocket’s third stage. As a result, all 16 satellites were lost, despite a spectacular launch from Sriharikota on 12 January 2026. "The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated," ISRO announced on X.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said the data are being analysed and that the space agency will share details at the earliest, stopping short of declaring the mission either a success or a failure.

Read Also
ISRO’s PSLV-C62 Lifts Off With Earth Observation Satellite, 14 Other Payloads In 1st Mission Of...
article-image

The first few minutes of the launch went as planned. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, a four-stage rocket, saw its first and second stages perform nominally, according to ISRO.

FPJ Shorts
Lisa's Sheer Black Dress To Jennifer Lawrence's Near-Naked Gown: Check Out Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet Jaw-Dropping Couture Moment
Lisa's Sheer Black Dress To Jennifer Lawrence's Near-Naked Gown: Check Out Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet Jaw-Dropping Couture Moment
EC Issues Identity Verification Notice To Former Navy Chief Arun Prakash As Part Of Ongoing SIR Of Electoral Rolls
EC Issues Identity Verification Notice To Former Navy Chief Arun Prakash As Part Of Ongoing SIR Of Electoral Rolls
Ayush Badoni Receives Maiden Team India Call-Up As Washington Sundar Gets Ruled Out Of IND-NZ ODI Series
Ayush Badoni Receives Maiden Team India Call-Up As Washington Sundar Gets Ruled Out Of IND-NZ ODI Series
Aamir Khan Thrown Out Of His Office As Security Mistakes Him For Sunil Grover In Happy Patel New Promo- Watch VIDEO
Aamir Khan Thrown Out Of His Office As Security Mistakes Him For Sunil Grover In Happy Patel New Promo- Watch VIDEO

However, during the third stage, a deviation was observed in the rocket’s trajectory. Dr Narayanan later stated that the mission could not proceed along the expected path, though he refrained from categorising it as either a success or a failure.

The outcome, once confirmed, is expected to have significant implications for India’s space agency as well as private start-ups that are increasingly relying on the PSLV for satellite launches.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37...

'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi...

From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi...