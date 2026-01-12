PSLV-C62 Mission: ISRO's Rocket Loses Control After Launch, 16 Satellites Lost In Space

ISRO

In a setback for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission encountered an anomaly shortly after launch on Monday.

ISRO confirmed that a deviation was observed during the rocket’s third stage. As a result, all 16 satellites were lost, despite a spectacular launch from Sriharikota on 12 January 2026. "The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated," ISRO announced on X.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said the data are being analysed and that the space agency will share details at the earliest, stopping short of declaring the mission either a success or a failure.

The first few minutes of the launch went as planned. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, a four-stage rocket, saw its first and second stages perform nominally, according to ISRO.

However, during the third stage, a deviation was observed in the rocket’s trajectory. Dr Narayanan later stated that the mission could not proceed along the expected path, though he refrained from categorising it as either a success or a failure.

The outcome, once confirmed, is expected to have significant implications for India’s space agency as well as private start-ups that are increasingly relying on the PSLV for satellite launches.