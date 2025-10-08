Shocking! Odisha Woman Dragged Into River By Crocodile; Video

A 57-year-old woman in Odisha’s Jajpur district was dragged into the Kharasrota River by a crocodile on Monday. That caused panic near the riverside. The shocking incident took place in Kantia village, around 30 kilometres from Bhubaneswar, when the victim, Soudamini Mahala, had gone to the river to wash clothes.

A video circulating on social media shows the crocodile suddenly lurching at Mahala and pulling her downstream as horrified villagers scream from a nearby bridge. Despite their desperate cries for help, no one could reach her in time. Eyewitnesses said she struggled to free herself but was overpowered by the reptile’s grip.

Viral Video Exposes Grim Reality of Human Croc Conflict

The disturbing video, filmed by a resident, quickly went viral, reigniting debate over the rising human crocodile conflict in Odisha’s coastal belt. Fire brigade and forest department teams have launched a search operation, but Mahala remains missing.

“We saw the crocodile dragging her and immediately jumped into the river to save her, but our efforts were in vain,” said Naba Kishore Mahala, an eyewitness. Officials have urged villagers to stay away from the river, warning of recurring crocodile sightings in the area.

Locals Say They Are “Left to Fend for Themselves”

Residents of Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara districts say such attacks have become alarmingly frequent, particularly in areas linked to the Bhitarkanika river system, home to the country’s largest population of saltwater crocodiles.

According to forest officials, Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary, spanning 672 square kilometres, houses 1,826 saltwater crocodiles, though locals claim the real number is much higher. Villagers allege that despite repeated warnings and casualties, authorities prioritise wildlife protection over human safety.

“We are being meted out a raw deal in the name of forest conservation. People here live in fear every day while crocodiles roam freely,” a resident said.

Wildlife Protection vs. Human Safety

As per experts, increasing human interference in croc-infested water rivers, creeks, and nullahs has worsened the situation. Villagers depend on these water bodies for daily chores such as washing and bathing, often unaware of lurking dangers.

The Forest Department has promised more awareness drives and tighter patrolling along the vulnerable stretches of the Kharasrora River. But locals still fear that without strict safety measures, such tragedies will keep recurring.

For now, the Kantia community waits as search efforts are underway to trace Soudamini Mahala, whose disappearance has once again exposed the fragile coexistenc