 'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor emphasized India’s vital role for the US, highlighting ongoing efforts to finalize a trade deal. He praised the strong friendship between PM Modi and President Trump. Gor announced India’s upcoming membership in the US-led Pax Silica alliance, aimed at securing a resilient silicon supply chain, while stressing cooperation in trade, security, and technology.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor | File Pic

New Delhi: No country is as essential than India for Washington and both sides are actively engaged in firming up a trade deal, US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said on Monday.

Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end, he said in his arrival speech while referring to the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor's Statement

"India is the world's largest nation. So it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there," he said at a ceremony attended by US embassy employees here.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Invites German Universities To Set Up Campuses In India, Thanks Chancellor Friedrich Merz For Visa-Free Transit For Indian Citizens
PM Modi Invites German Universities To Set Up Campuses In India, Thanks Chancellor Friedrich Merz For Visa-Free Transit For Indian Citizens
England Cricketer Will Jacks Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Ana Brumwell; Couple Shares Dreamy Photos On Instagram
England Cricketer Will Jacks Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Ana Brumwell; Couple Shares Dreamy Photos On Instagram
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 12, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-37 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
REET Mains 2026 Admit Card OUT At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
REET Mains 2026 Admit Card OUT At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Read Also
'I Don’t Need International Law': US President Donald Trump Asserts Personal Morality Is His Only...
article-image

"And while trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health," he said.

"I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real," he added.

Gor also announced that India will be a member of the Pax Silica alliance.

"I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month," he said.

The Pax Silica alliance is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient and innovation driven silicon supply chain.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi...

From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi...

PSLV-C62 Mission: ISRO's Rocket Loses Control After Launch, 16 Satellites Lost In Space

PSLV-C62 Mission: ISRO's Rocket Loses Control After Launch, 16 Satellites Lost In Space