Karnataka Man Attempts Suicide On Facebook Live, Alleges Harassment By Wife & AIMIM Leader | X/@Shakenotspearrr

Karnataka: A domestic dispute in Karnataka escalated dramatically when a man attempted to die by suicide during a Facebook Live broadcast, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment and infidelity. The incident took place within the Jayanagar Police Station limits in Tumakuru district.

The man, identified as Salman Pasha, had recently returned to India after working as a hydraulic mechanic in Kuwait. He married Syed Nikhath Firdose four years ago, and according to the police, the couple lived peacefully for two years before tensions emerged after Salman went abroad for work and his wife was pregnant with their second child.

Man Accuses Wife and AIMIM Leader in Facebook Live

In the live video, Salman alleged that his wife, her family members, and her relative Syed Burhan Uddin, the Tumakuru District President of AIMIM, had subjected him to mental harassment and financial pressure. He further claimed that Nikhath was in an illicit relationship with Burhan Uddin and had prevented him from meeting his two children after his return to India.

Salman also accused the women’s police station of bias, alleging that officers had supported his wife’s family and that he had earlier been jailed in a false case. Shortly after making these allegations, he attempted suicide and was rushed to Tumakuru District Hospital, where he is currently under treatment. His family filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police’s office, demanding a fair investigation.

Wife Rejects Allegations, Calls It 'Drama'

Following the incident, Nikhath refuted the accusations, calling them fabricated. “Earlier too, he had created drama by pretending to drink soap water. He has threatened to pour acid on me at my workplace. I had already filed a complaint about his threats. Now he is only trying to create drama to gain sympathy,” she said.

Police confirmed that an investigation is underway and that statements from both parties will be verified before any further action is taken.