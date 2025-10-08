Indian Air Force Day 2025: IAF Marks 93rd Foundation Day; All You Need To Know About India's Air Prowess

Indian Air Force Day 2025 | Photo Credit: DD News

Delhi: The Indian Air Force Day (IAF) is observed every year on October 8 to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force in 1932. The Indian Air Force is one of the most significant defence forces, and it is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Today, the country is celebrating the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF). This momentous occasion marked the beginning of the air power that would shape the country's defence for decades to come.

Paid tribute to the bravehearts

On this occasion, Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid tributes to the brave soldiers who dedicated their lives for the country at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Air Chief Marshal extended his greetings to the nation through a video message. He said that Air Force Day is dedicated to those brave air warriors who have safeguarded the skies of our nation through sacrifices, dedication, and professionalism. The President Droupadi Murmu, who also acts as the Supreme Commander of the country's armed forces, extended greetings to all air warriors and veterans.

VIDEO | Ghaziabad: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh inspects guard of honour during the 93rd Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon air base.#airforceday



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Xh9HhMTvyO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025

History

The Indian Air Force traces its origins back to the Royal Indian Air Force, founded on October 8, 1932, and then evolving into the present-day IAF in 1950. Throughout its history, the IAF engaged in four major conflicts with Pakistan in 1947-1948, 1965 & 1971 (Bangladesh War), and 1999 (Kargil War). In 1961, the Indian Air Force played a vital role in Goa's integration into the Indian Union. In 1962, it provided essential air support during the Indian Armed Forces' conflict with the Chinese Army. The IAF also contributed to capturing the Siachen Glacier in 1984. In 1988, it thwarted the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE) from overthrowing the Maldivian government. During crises, the IAF conducts rescue missions for stranded Indian citizens abroad and assists during natural disasters. The Indian Air Force collaborates closely with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space.

VIDEO | Ghaziabad: IAF Chief AP Singh addresses the 93rd celebration of Indian Air Force Day. He said:



"Beyond the combat role, the Indian Air Force has consistently demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, both within India and… pic.twitter.com/o5Rl0DPSSv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025

IAF Motto

The motto of the Indian Force is "नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्" (Nabhah Sparsham Deeptam). The motto comes from Chapter 11 of the Bhagavad Gita, which means "Touches the sky with Glory." The IAF motto has a spread-winged Himalayan eagle, which symbolises the fighting qualities of the Air Force. The IAF also includes the Ashoka emblem in its crest to represent national identity and its core values.

Air Prowess

The Indian Air Force is the fourth-largest air force in the world, and it operates a wide range of advanced aircraft. Its combat fleet includes versatile fighter jets like the French Rafale, the Indigenous Tejas, and the Russian-Indian Sukhoi Su-30MKI. The Indian Air Force, also known as the guardian of the skies, has a history of successful military and humanitarian operations. The IAF is known for its strikes with high accuracy. During the 1999 Kargil war conflict, the Air Force used Mirage 2000s with laser-guided missiles to hit the enemy camp on high-altitude terrain.

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its Air Force Day 2025 at Hindon Air Base, showcasing aerial strength and operational readiness with display of fighter jets



(Source: IAF) pic.twitter.com/VZg3ec8xB4 — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2025

Recognising the importance of space in modern warfare, the IAF is actively integrating space-based assets, like its own satellites, for better surveillance and control. The force is also evolving into advanced networks and data to ensure the connectivity of all Indian defence forces effectively and efficiently. To guard the sky and neutralize the air threat, the IAF also employs a multi-layered defense network.

IAF |

This includes advanced surface-to-air missile systems, such as the S-400. When it comes to indigenous aircraft Tejas fighter jet and the Prachad attack helicopter demonstrate India's push for self-reliance. India is also developing a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). As drones present new challenges to defense, the IAF plans to induct a new fleet of armed and unmanned drones for both combat and surveillance roles.