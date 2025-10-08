 SpiceJet Launches Daily Flights To Port Blair and Udaipur, Expands Fleet For Winter Travel Surge
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
SpiceJet announced the launch of daily flights to two of India's most sought-after winter destinations - Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Udaipur, Rajasthan. | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

Gurugram: SpiceJet announced the launch of daily flights to two of India's most sought-after winter destinations - Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The airline will operate daily flights to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, and to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai, offering travellers the perfect opportunity to plan their winter getaways, according to a release.

As part of its ambitious winter expansion plan, SpiceJet is adding new routes, more flights, and a significantly larger fleet to meet soaring travel demand. The airline is set to more than double both its daily flights and operational fleet this winter, with several exciting new destinations on the horizon.

According to the release, flights to Port Blair have already commenced, while daily non-stop flights to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai will begin on November 6, 2025. Tickets are available for booking on SpiceJet's official website and mobile app.

article-image

Passengers flying to Port Blair from Kolkata will enjoy seamless, non-stop connectivity, while those travelling from Delhi will make a short stopover at Kolkata. The Delhi-Port Blair service is a direct connection with no aircraft change, ensuring a smooth and convenient journey.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "As winter approaches, we are thrilled to offer travellers two of India's most beautiful destinations - the Andamans and Udaipur - now easily accessible with our new direct and non-stop flights. Whether it's a beachside escape or a royal retreat, SpiceJet is making your dream holiday closer than ever. This expansion is part of our larger commitment to strengthen our domestic network and provide seamless, affordable, and delightful travel experiences to our passengers."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

