Jammu & Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After Three-Day Suspension Due To Heavy Rains And Landslide Threats

Katra: After the three-day suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra due to adverse weather conditions, the pilgrimage has resumed today.

It was halted as a precautionary measure due to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and the potential for landslides in the Trikuta Hills region.

As weather conditions improve, the authorities have reopened the routes for devotees, ensuring all safety measures are in place and the tracks are cleared. The Shrine Board officials said that the Yatra has resumed smoothly and pilgrims are being allowed to proceed towards the Bhawan.

Devotees have expressed relief and gratitude as they once again begin their spiritual journey to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. Authorities continue to urge pilgrims to stay updated through official channels and follow safety advisories during their visit.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended on October 5. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced that the suspension was a result of an adverse weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by IMD, Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 and will resume on October 8 " the Shrine Board said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, on the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri or the occasion of Maha Navami, devotees flocked to the Vaishno Devi temple to worship Goddess Durga, particularly as Maa Siddhidatri, the giver of powers, and also as the Mahishasuramardini (slayer of the buffalo demon), symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Earlier, the Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

