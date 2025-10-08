 Bihar Assembly Election 2025: AAP Enters Fray With First List Of 11 Candidates, Sanjay Singh To Lead Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Election 2025: AAP Enters Fray With First List Of 11 Candidates, Sanjay Singh To Lead Campaign

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: AAP Enters Fray With First List Of 11 Candidates, Sanjay Singh To Lead Campaign

The Bihar Assembly election is expected to be a three-cornered contest among the ruling NDA, the Mahagatbandhan, and Prashant Kishore's Jansuraj. Jan Suraaj has brought up the same issues that AAP has been advocating.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
AAP MP Sanjay Singh | X @ANI

New Delhi: With the release of its initial list of 11 candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formally entered the Bihar Assembly election contest.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh stated that he and other senior party leaders will campaign in Bihar.

The Bihar Assembly election is expected to be a three-cornered contest among the ruling NDA, the Mahagatbandhan, and Prashant Kishore's Jansuraj. Jan Suraaj has brought up the same issues that AAP has been advocating.

"We have already delivered on the ground, but Prashant Kishore is making promises only. Making promises and actually implementing them on the ground are two very different things," Singh said.

FPJ Shorts
US President Trump’s Tariff Proposals Acted As Tax On American Consumers, Raising Inflation: Former IMF Chief Economist Gopinath
US President Trump’s Tariff Proposals Acted As Tax On American Consumers, Raising Inflation: Former IMF Chief Economist Gopinath
Bihar Assembly Poll Dates Announced, Election Commission Enforces Model Code Of Conduct Strictly
Bihar Assembly Poll Dates Announced, Election Commission Enforces Model Code Of Conduct Strictly
Typhoon Matmo Impact: Heavy Winds Almost Swept Away Man With His Door; Viral Video Sparks Scare
Typhoon Matmo Impact: Heavy Winds Almost Swept Away Man With His Door; Viral Video Sparks Scare
‘My Name Is Being Defamed’: Gautami Patil Breaks Silence, Says Driver Was Behind The Wheel In Pune Accident - VIDEOS
‘My Name Is Being Defamed’: Gautami Patil Breaks Silence, Says Driver Was Behind The Wheel In Pune Accident - VIDEOS
Read Also
Good News For IRCTC Users! Indian Railways To Allow Free Date Change For Online Tickets From January...
article-image

He highlighted AAP's achievements, saying, "We have created Mohalla Clinics, revolutionised education, and offered free water and electricity. In Delhi, buses are free for women. Our government in Punjab has restored water flow in previously dry canals, guaranteed 300 units of free electricity, and given jobs to thousands of young people. The true strength of AAP is its ability to meet people's expectations."

On the party's campaign strategy in Bihar, Singh said, "AAP's Bihar unit has been preparing for the elections locally, on the question of the party's National leadership participation. A full-fledged campaign involving the party's central leadership will ensue after nominations are finalised."

On the election issues, he added, "Will the caste, religion, and vote-rigging become the main issues in this election, or will it be redirected towards concerns like healthcare, unemployment, and law and order? The people of Bihar will have to make that decision."

Singh also urged voters to "teach the BJP a lesson", accusing the BJP of attempting to delete votes in Bihar. "It is important to remember the assault on a Dalit Chief Justice. Bihar must use the voting rights to react to such acts," he added.

Read Also
'Made Me Question If I Really Am Indian': Meghalaya Woman Recounts Facing Racism Twice In One Day In...
article-image

The race for one of the most prestigious political battles of the year has begun after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Bihar Assembly Elections. The 243 seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Poll Dates Announced, Election Commission Enforces Model Code Of Conduct Strictly

Bihar Assembly Poll Dates Announced, Election Commission Enforces Model Code Of Conduct Strictly

This Is Godse 2.0: Congress Leader Manickam Tagore Condemns Attack On CJI BR Gavai

This Is Godse 2.0: Congress Leader Manickam Tagore Condemns Attack On CJI BR Gavai

Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Fire: People Filming Truck-Tanker Collision From Nearby Hotel Run For Life As...

Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Fire: People Filming Truck-Tanker Collision From Nearby Hotel Run For Life As...

Indian Air Force Day 2025: IAF Marks 93rd Foundation Day; All You Need To Know About India's Air...

Indian Air Force Day 2025: IAF Marks 93rd Foundation Day; All You Need To Know About India's Air...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: AAP Enters Fray With First List Of 11 Candidates, Sanjay Singh To Lead...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: AAP Enters Fray With First List Of 11 Candidates, Sanjay Singh To Lead...