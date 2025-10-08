Bihar Assembly Election 2025: AAP Enters Fray With First List Of 11 Candidates, Sanjay Singh To Lead Campaign

AAP MP Sanjay Singh | X @ANI

New Delhi: With the release of its initial list of 11 candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formally entered the Bihar Assembly election contest.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh stated that he and other senior party leaders will campaign in Bihar.

The Bihar Assembly election is expected to be a three-cornered contest among the ruling NDA, the Mahagatbandhan, and Prashant Kishore's Jansuraj. Jan Suraaj has brought up the same issues that AAP has been advocating.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Bihar elections, AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "... The question is, on what issues will the Bihar elections be fought? Will the Bihar elections be based on vote theft, unemployment, education, law and order, hospitals, or caste-religion?... If people think the… pic.twitter.com/BwEZRqbdRL — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

"We have already delivered on the ground, but Prashant Kishore is making promises only. Making promises and actually implementing them on the ground are two very different things," Singh said.

He highlighted AAP's achievements, saying, "We have created Mohalla Clinics, revolutionised education, and offered free water and electricity. In Delhi, buses are free for women. Our government in Punjab has restored water flow in previously dry canals, guaranteed 300 units of free electricity, and given jobs to thousands of young people. The true strength of AAP is its ability to meet people's expectations."

On the party's campaign strategy in Bihar, Singh said, "AAP's Bihar unit has been preparing for the elections locally, on the question of the party's National leadership participation. A full-fledged campaign involving the party's central leadership will ensue after nominations are finalised."

On the election issues, he added, "Will the caste, religion, and vote-rigging become the main issues in this election, or will it be redirected towards concerns like healthcare, unemployment, and law and order? The people of Bihar will have to make that decision."

Singh also urged voters to "teach the BJP a lesson", accusing the BJP of attempting to delete votes in Bihar. "It is important to remember the assault on a Dalit Chief Justice. Bihar must use the voting rights to react to such acts," he added.

The race for one of the most prestigious political battles of the year has begun after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Bihar Assembly Elections. The 243 seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

