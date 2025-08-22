Assam News: Dhemaji Court Orders Death Sentence For Nandita Saikia’s Killer

Representative Photo |

Guwahati: In a landmark verdict, the Dhemaji District and Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced Rintu Sharma to death for the brutal murder of college student Nandita Saikia on same day after 4 years of the incident.

Nandita, a student of Moridhal College in Dhemaji, was killed on August 21, 2021. According to reports, on that day, Rintu Sharma, a Class IV employee at Moridhal College, attacked Nandita in broad daylight with a sharp weapon near the Assam State Transport Corporation bus stand in Dhemaji. Nandita sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them on 25 August 2021 at Brahmaputra Nursing Home in Dibrugarh. The shocking incident also left her classmate Kashmina Dutta and Kashmina’s father, Deba Dutta, grievously injured after they were attacked by Rintu.

The case, registered at Dhemaji Police Station as Case No. 397/2021, saw a four-year-long trial in which as many as 41 witnesses deposed before the court. Following the extensive hearings, the Sessions Court found Rintu guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 342, 326, 307, and 302.

Police had earlier submitted a 400-page chargesheet against the accused. After weighing the evidence and testimonies, the court today pronounced the death penalty, marking an end to a prolonged battle for justice.

