 Assam News: DGGI Unearths ₹500 Crore GST Fraud; 4 Arrested In Beltola Racket
Assam News: DGGI Unearths ₹500 Crore GST Fraud; 4 Arrested In Beltola Racket

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Agarwal, Deepak Agarwal, Vinod Agarwal and Guddu Singh. According to officials, they were running a pan-India fake billing syndicate linked to illegal coal coke plants in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. The network extended beyond the Northeast to Assam, West Bengal, and even Delhi.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
The fraudulent operations involved the creation of several shell companies, through which fake invoices were generated to evade GST and launder illicit profits.

Guwahati: In a massive crackdown on tax evasion, officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, unearthed a ₹500 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud in Assam. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the racket, which was being operated from multiple locations in Beltola spreading network pan India.

The fraudulent operations involved the creation of several shell companies, through which fake invoices were generated to evade GST and launder illicit profits.

The DGGI, acting on specific intelligence inputs, conducted simultaneous raids at nearly ten locations in and around Beltola. Residences and offices connected to the accused were searched, leading to the seizure of crucial documents and digital records. One such raid was still underway at the upscale Shangrila Towers in Lalmati at the time of reporting.

Assam’s Longest TADA Case Ends After 35 Years, 31 Accused Acquitted
Officials said the estimated fraud of ₹500 crore could rise further as investigations continue. “This is one of the biggest GST evasion cases in the region. The racket was spread across states and involved sophisticated methods of billing manipulation,” a senior official said.

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant provisions of the GST Act, and further interrogation is expected to reveal the larger nexus behind the scam.

