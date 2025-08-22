UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP For ‘Weakening India’s Identity’

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Etah/Aligarh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of weakening India’s identity after centuries of Mughal and British rule. Addressing a gathering in Etah at the inauguration of a Rs 750 crore Shree Cement plant, he alleged that the two parties never pursued inclusive development and instead worked to secure the interests of their families.

The Chief Minister contrasted this with what he termed the “double engine government’s” intent, claiming it transformed Uttar Pradesh into a hub of investment and opportunity. He said Etah, once marked by mafia activity and land encroachment, now enjoys stable law and order, power supply, and industrial activity. Highlighting recent infrastructure developments, he cited the Jawaharpur thermal power plant producing 1,500 MW and Shree Cement’s unit that has created 500 direct and more than 3,000 indirect jobs. He said such investments strengthen trade, transport, and distribution networks, building the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Yogi recalled how cement was once rationed during the Congress era, restricting house construction. He claimed that while India had slipped to the 11th position in global economy rankings in 2014, it has since risen to the fourth and is set to become the third largest economy within two years. Uttar Pradesh, he added, has moved from the seventh to the second largest state economy since 2017. He informed that the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 45 lakh crore, of which Rs 15 lakh crore are already grounded, generating 60 lakh jobs.

He also noted recruitment of 60,244 youth in the police on merit and support for 70,000 entrepreneurs through interest-free loans. Linking cultural heritage with modern growth, he emphasized Etah’s Jalesar bells and ghungroos as part of temple worship while preparing a roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Later in Aligarh, the Chief Minister attended Hindu Gaurav Diwas on the fourth death anniversary of former CM Kalyan Singh.

Paying tribute, he described Singh’s life as dedicated to nationalism and culture. He recalled Singh’s decision to resign in 1992 during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and said today’s environment of governance rests on the foundation he laid. He accused the opposition of dividing society, threatening judges, and ignoring riots, contrasting this with current law-and-order conditions.

CM inspects cement plant

Before inaugurating the Shree Cement facility in Etah, CM Adityanath toured the site and was briefed on its machinery and layout through a detailed map. He interacted with officials regarding the plant’s operations and later planted a sapling on the premises. The government said such projects symbolize not just industrial expansion but also environmental commitment, linking economic progress with sustainable practices.

The plant is expected to generate jobs and support Etah’s industrial identity.

Remembering ' Babuji '

At Hindu Gaurav Diwas in Aligarh, CM Yogi called late Kalyan Singh “Babuji” the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s current scenario. Born in a farmer’s family, Singh dedicated his life to the BJP and nationalism, later serving as CM who combined heritage with governance. Yogi highlighted Singh’s action during the Ayodhya Ram temple march and said UP’s current law and order stems from his vision. Senior BJP leaders and ministers attended the tribute event.