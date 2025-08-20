 Yogi Govt Sets Target Of 2.88 Crore Farmers For Registration Drive In Uttar Pradesh
The Yogi government has set a target of over 2.88 crore farmer registration. So far, around 1.45 crore farmers—more than 50% of the target—have been registered.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will launch a statewide campaign from September 16 to achieve 100% farmer registration. Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, district magistrates will review progress daily in the run-up to the drive. The Revenue Department has been directed to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) to revenue officers to ensure correction of land ownership records in line with Aadhaar.

Bijnor leads the state with over 58% registrations, followed by Hardoi (57.84%), Shravasti (57.47%), Pilibhit (56.89%) and Rampur (56.72%), placing them among the top five districts in farmer registry.

Data of farmers who are yet not part of the registration process, their credentials are being verified by field officers. In districts like Amroha, Azamgarh, Balrampur, Etah and Jaunpur, 100% verification has already been completed.

The Yogi government has directed all District Magistrates to ensure 100% farmer registration before the release of the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan). The DMs have also been asked to carry out extensive IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities, while ground officials will focus on lagging districts to achieve full coverage.

