Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Farmers Not To Hoard And To Purchase Fertilizers As Per Their Need, Anytime They Require

Lucknow: The Yogi government has reaffirmed that there is no shortage of fertilizers anywhere in Uttar Pradesh. Urging people not to indulge in unnecessary hoarding, the government has reiterated that adequate stocks are available to meet farmers’ needs. The Agriculture Department has shared detailed data on the availability and sale of fertilizers across all 18 divisions.

According to the available statistics, during the Kharif season 2024, 36.76 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer had been sold by August 18. In comparison, this year sales have already reached 42.64 lakh metric tonnes, showing a significant increase.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to farmers to purchase fertilizers only as per requirement and assured that supplies are available whenever needed. He also directed every district to maintain a complaint cell to promptly resolve farmers’ grievances.

Taking a tough stand, the CM warned against overpricing and black marketing of fertilizers, instructing district officials to conduct regular inspections, maintain direct communication with farmers, and ensure smooth distribution.

According to official data, more fertilizers have been distributed this year compared to last year:

Urea: 31.62 lakh MT this year vs. 27.25 lakh MT last year

DAP: 5.38 lakh MT this year vs. 5.28 lakh MT last year

NPK: 2.39 lakh MT this year vs. 2.07 lakh MT last year

MOP: 0.46 lakh MT this year vs. 0.25 lakh MT last year

SSP: 2.79 lakh MT this year vs. 1.91 lakh MT last year

On availability, as of August 18:

Urea: 37.70 lakh MT available, of which 31.62 lakh MT purchased

DAP: 9.25 lakh MT available, 5.38 lakh MT purchased

NPK: 5.40 lakh MT available, 2.39 lakh MT purchased

With the sowing of Kharif crops now complete, an average of 49,564 MT urea is being consumed daily for top-dressing in paddy. Overall, 16.04% more urea (4.37 lakh MT extra) has been sold this year compared to last year, reflecting strong supply management and timely availability for farmers.

Complete status of fertilizer availability (co-operative stock and private stock)

Division Urea DAP NPK

Saharanpur 18734 4577 3075

Meerut 39089 17195 8858

Agra 43824 28329 21502

Aligarh 29597 18377 16464

Bareilly 41610 20790 28159

Moradabad 46450 18159 27402

Kanpur 52100 41168 30301

Prayagraj 57212 21286 25580

Jhansi 28267 27164 16506

Chitrakoot 25650 9110 3975

Varanasi 43294 27689 14627

Mirzapur 13626 7840 3804

Azamgarh 34184 24481 9070

Gorakhpur 34126 25756 15755

Basti 12306 10439 4611

Devipatan 17955 18681 9017

Lucknow 41066 37964 36736

Ayodhya 28960 27997 25250

*Total- 608049 387003 300693*

Note: These figures are till August 18 of the Kharif season 2025. This quantity is in metric tonnes.