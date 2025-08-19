 UP Govt, UK Sign MoU To Launch Chevening-Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scholarship Scheme
Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, who was present at the signing, noted that the initiative will support five students annually for the next three years, strengthening educational collaboration between the UK and Uttar Pradesh. |

Lucknow: A new higher education initiative titled the “Chevening-Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme” has been introduced following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom. The agreement was signed in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The scheme is designed to provide five meritorious students from Uttar Pradesh every year with full scholarships to pursue master’s degree programs at leading universities in the UK. It will begin with the 2025–26 academic session and continue for three years, with the possibility of renewal from 2028–29.

Each scholarship will cover tuition fees, examination and research expenses, living allowance, and airfare. The total estimated cost per student ranges between ₹45 and ₹48 lakh, of which the state government will contribute around ₹23 lakh. The remaining amount will be provided by the UK government through its Chevening program.

According to officials, the scheme has been launched in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reflecting his legacy in education and global engagement. It is expected to create a platform for talented students of Uttar Pradesh to participate in international academic and research opportunities.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, who was present at the signing, noted that the initiative will support five students annually for the next three years, strengthening educational collaboration between the UK and Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme is part of the UK’s wider Chevening Scholarship framework, which has supported Indian students for decades. By including a state-specific partnership, this program allows students from Uttar Pradesh to directly benefit from international exposure in fields ranging from science and technology to social sciences and governance.

Officials said that the selection process will be merit-based, ensuring that deserving candidates from diverse educational backgrounds are able to participate. Applications for the first cycle of scholarships are expected to open later this year, with the first batch of students likely to travel to the UK in mid-2025.

