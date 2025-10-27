UP To Host 19th National Jamboree After 61 Years, CM Yogi Reviews Preparations |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the upcoming 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, scheduled to be held from November 23 to 29, 2025, at the Defence Expo Ground, Sector 15, Vrindavan Yojana, Lucknow.

The Chief Minister expressed pride that Uttar Pradesh will host this prestigious national event after a gap of 61 years, calling it a grand celebration of youth discipline, national service, and the spirit of a self-reliant India.

He directed officials to ensure that the Jamboree reflects Uttar Pradesh’s efficiency, organization, security, and hospitality, with arrangements for security, transportation, sanitation, health, accommodation, food, and cultural programs executed in full coordination, on the lines of the Maha Kumbh. He further emphasized that the event’s theme, “Self-Reliant – Swadeshi Bharat, Clean and Developed Bharat, Green and Sustainable Bharat,” should be visibly integrated into every aspect of the Jamboree.

Officials said the event will mark the grand finale of the Bharat Scouts and Guides’ Diamond Jubilee celebrations, drawing 28,000–29,000 Scouts and Guides from across India, 1,000–2,000 international participants, and about 5,000 volunteers and staff. The 300-acre venue, with a 7-kilometer perimeter, will feature 3,500 tents, 2,200 toilets, 1,700 bathrooms, 100 kitchens, and four central kitchens. The main arena, spanning 1 million square feet, will accommodate 30,000 spectators, with 12 entry gates, 11 LED screens, and a VVIP gallery featuring five German hangars.

The Chief Minister noted that the event will offer a platform for Uttar Pradesh to showcase its culture, traditions, and innovations. He instructed that exhibition stalls be set up featuring state-wise showcases and thematic displays on Global Village, 75 Years of Scouting, Air Agniveer, One District-One Product, Solar, Robotics, Electronics, and the Indian Army.

Highlighting the event’s focus on youth empowerment, the Chief Minister said the Jamboree will help develop technical, social, and leadership skills among participants. To support this, an IT and Artificial Intelligence Hub is being set up to host programs on digital learning, innovation, and leadership, marking a new milestone in the journey towards Digital India and Smart Scouting.

The meeting was informed that comprehensive infrastructure is being established at the venue, including a 100-bed hospital, 16 dispensaries, a police station, multiple police posts, a control room, a fire station with 11 tenders, administrative offices, an overseas cafeteria, and a media center. The Chief Minister directed that the entire site be under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, with night vision, face detection, and PTZ cameras, and that all security and emergency response systems remain fully functional.

He further emphasised the importance of courteous conduct by all personnel involved in managing the event to ensure a welcoming experience for national and international participants.

Reiterating his commitment to environmental sustainability, the Chief Minister directed that the Jamboree be organized as a fully green and sustainable event. Officials shared that this will be achieved through waste segregation, composting, plastic recycling, and a “Green Warriors” initiative. Additional arrangements include e-cart transport, a green pledge wall, and thematic selfie points. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to make suitable arrangements for the visit of national and international dignitaries.

For the first time, the Jamboree will feature a grand two-day drone show, with hundreds of drones depicting the inspiring journey of scouting and youth empowerment. Entry and attendance management will be handled through RFID-based Smart ID Cards, while participants will receive real-time updates via a WhatsApp-based communication network.

The event will also offer skill-building and adventure activities, including rappelling, wall climbing, sky cycling, zip lining, archery, shooting, zorbing, commando bridges, and plank bridges, making it an engaging and enriching experience for all participants.