 Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents ₹24,496.98 Crore Supplementary Budget In UP Assembly, Focus On Development And Priority Sectors | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents ₹24,496.98 Crore Supplementary Budget In UP Assembly, Focus On Development And Priority Sectors | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents ₹24,496.98 Crore Supplementary Budget In UP Assembly, Focus On Development And Priority Sectors | VIDEO

The Yogi government presented a ₹24,496.98 crore supplementary budget in the UP Assembly for 2025–26, focusing on development and priority sectors. Major allocations were made for industry, power, health, urban development and education, while maintaining fiscal discipline under FRBM norms.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:03 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow, December 22: The Yogi government presented a supplementary budget of ₹24,496.98 crore for the financial year 2025–26 during the winter session of the Assembly on Monday.

While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, “It has been introduced to sustain the momentum of development, provide additional resources to essential sectors, and fast-track schemes in response to emerging needs.”

Supplementary Outlay Accounts For 3.03% Of Original Budget

He informed the House that the original budget for 2025–26 stood at ₹8,08,736.06 crore, and the supplementary budget accounts for 3.03 percent of this amount.

FPJ Shorts
OC Amnesty Scheme Must Balance Penalties & Regularisation: Former MP Gopal Shetty
OC Amnesty Scheme Must Balance Penalties & Regularisation: Former MP Gopal Shetty
Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi Returns To Civic Poll Arena As Smaller Parties Gear Up For BNCMC Elections
Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi Returns To Civic Poll Arena As Smaller Parties Gear Up For BNCMC Elections
Ministry Of Civil Aviation Orders Probe Into Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight's Emergency Landing In Delhi After Mid-Air Engine Failure
Ministry Of Civil Aviation Orders Probe Into Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight's Emergency Landing In Delhi After Mid-Air Engine Failure
BMC Elections 2026: Nomination Form Filing Begins Today, Process To Run Till December 30
BMC Elections 2026: Nomination Form Filing Begins Today, Process To Run Till December 30

He added, “With the inclusion of the supplementary provisions, the total budget outlay for the financial year has now increased to ₹8,33,233.04 crore.”

The Finance Minister said the budget is aimed at further strengthening the state’s development priorities.

Supplementary Outlay Accounts For 3.03% Of Original Budget

The supplementary budget includes provisions of ₹18,369.30 crore for revenue expenditure and ₹6,127.68 crore for capital expenditure. The focus is on meeting revenue needs while simultaneously reinforcing infrastructure through enhanced capital investment.

Major Allocations For Key Sectors

Highlighting sectoral priorities, Suresh Khanna said, “The supplementary budget emphasizes areas critical to economic growth and public welfare.

Allocations include ₹4,874 crore for industrial development, ₹4,521 crore for the power sector, ₹3,500 crore for health and family welfare, ₹1,758.56 crore for urban development, and ₹639.96 crore for technical education.”

Push For Social And Future-Oriented Sectors

He added, “The budget also gives due attention to social and future-oriented sectors, with ₹535 crore earmarked for women and child development, ₹500 crore for UPNEDA to promote solar and renewable energy, ₹423.80 crore for medical education, and ₹400 crore for the sugarcane and sugar mill sector.”

Fiscal Discipline And FRBM Compliance Reiterated

The Finance Minister reaffirmed that the Yogi government has consistently adhered to the provisions of the FRBM Act and has maintained strict fiscal discipline. Citing Government of India estimates, he said Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product is projected at ₹31.14 lakh crore, higher than earlier assessments.

UP Moving Towards Revenue-Surplus State

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added, the state is steadily moving towards becoming a revenue-surplus state, underscoring its strengthening economic position.

Also Watch:

Read Also
VIDEO: 'No Deaths Linked To Codeine Cough Syrup In UP,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath In Assembly; 79...
article-image

Purpose Of Supplementary Grants Explained

He further explained that supplementary grants are presented before the legislature when approved funds prove insufficient to meet actual expenditure during a financial year, or when new requirements and significant changes in schemes necessitate legislative approval.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: ‘Vande Mataram Is A Mantra Of National Consciousness, Courage And Freedom,'...

Uttar Pradesh News: ‘Vande Mataram Is A Mantra Of National Consciousness, Courage And Freedom,'...

VIDEO: 'No Deaths In UP Due To Codeine,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Slams Samajwadi Party In Assembly

VIDEO: 'No Deaths In UP Due To Codeine,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Slams Samajwadi Party In Assembly

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents ₹24,496.98 Crore Supplementary Budget In UP...

Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents ₹24,496.98 Crore Supplementary Budget In UP...

YEIDA Delegation Visits Neemrana To Study Model For Proposed Japanese Industrial City In Uttar...

YEIDA Delegation Visits Neemrana To Study Model For Proposed Japanese Industrial City In Uttar...

₹20 Crore Proposed For Solar Rooftops On Govt, Semi-Government And B-PACS Buildings

₹20 Crore Proposed For Solar Rooftops On Govt, Semi-Government And B-PACS Buildings