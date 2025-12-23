Yogi Govt Tables ₹24,496.98 Crore Supplementary Budget in Assembly | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government presented a supplementary budget of ₹24,496.98 crore for the financial year 2025–26 during the winter session of the Assembly on Monday. While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, “It has been introduced to sustain the momentum of development, provide additional resources to essential sectors, and fast-track schemes in response to emerging needs.”

He informed the House that the original budget for 2025–26 stood at ₹8,08,736.06 crore, and the supplementary budget accounts for 3.03 percent of this amount. He added, “With the inclusion of the supplementary provisions, the total budget outlay for the financial year has now increased to ₹8,33,233.04 crore.”

The Finance Minister said the budget is aimed at further strengthening the state’s development priorities.

The supplementary budget includes provisions of ₹18,369.30 crore for revenue expenditure and ₹6,127.68 crore for capital expenditure. The focus is on meeting revenue needs while simultaneously reinforcing infrastructure through enhanced capital investment.

Highlighting sectoral priorities, Suresh Khanna said, “The supplementary budget emphasizes areas critical to economic growth and public welfare. Allocations include ₹4,874 crore for industrial development, ₹4,521 crore for the power sector, ₹3,500 crore for health and family welfare, ₹1,758.56 crore for urban development, and ₹639.96 crore for technical education.”

He added, “The budget also gives due attention to social and future-oriented sectors, with ₹535 crore earmarked for women and child development, ₹500 crore for UPNEDA to promote solar and renewable energy, ₹423.80 crore for medical education, and ₹400 crore for the sugarcane and sugar mill sector.”

The Finance Minister reaffirmed that the Yogi government has consistently adhered to the provisions of the FRBM Act and has maintained strict fiscal discipline. Citing Government of India estimates, he said Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product is projected at ₹31.14 lakh crore, higher than earlier assessments. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added, the state is steadily moving towards becoming a revenue-surplus state, underscoring its strengthening economic position.

He further explained that supplementary grants are presented before the legislature when approved funds prove insufficient to meet actual expenditure during a financial year, or when new requirements and significant changes in schemes necessitate legislative approval.