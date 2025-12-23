UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan, Directs Swift Redressal Of Public Grievances

ANI

Lucknow: On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan. ​​During this session, he met with petitioners from across the state. The CM listened to their problems, accepted their applications, and instructed the concerned officials to resolve them.

The Chief Minister stated that while petitioners also approach the Janta Darshan in the districts, a large number of petitioners also attend the session held in Lucknow.

He added, “To attend the 'Janta Darshan’, they arrive in the capital the night before. These petitioners should stay in night shelters, as the government has made adequate arrangements in these shelters.”

The CM instructed the Lucknow administration to periodically inspect the night shelters and review the arrangements to ensure that those staying there do not face any difficulties.

The Chief Minister said that the weather is very cold at this time. He appealed to the general public to first approach the District Magistrate and the Police Superintendent and inform them of their problems. He said that all problems are being resolved at the administrative level.

The CM instructed all District Magistrates and Police Superintendents to listen to the public's problems daily and resolve them so that they do not have to come to Lucknow in the cold weather.

Some petitioners also came to the Janta Darshan seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister accepted their applications and said that they should get an estimate from the hospital. The government has been providing financial assistance for treatment from day one. The government is committed to ensuring that no one faces hardship due to a lack of treatment.

Some cases of land encroachment were also brought up during the Janta Darshan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a strict stance on the matter, ordering an investigation and directing that strong action be taken.

The CM said that illegal encroachment would not be tolerated.

After hearing the complaints of farmers regarding paddy procurement, the CM immediately directed the concerned administration to resolve the issues. The CM said that addressing the problems of farmers is the government's priority.

Children also arrived with their parents at the "Janata Darshan". The CM interacted with the children, affectionately patted them, and asked them about their studies. The children also answered the Chief Minister's questions.

The CM then gave chocolates to all the children and told the parents that the weather was very cold and they should protect their children from the cold. The parents were overwhelmed by the Chief Minister's affection.