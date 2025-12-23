UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Presented The Govt's Stance On The Codeine Cough Syrup Case, Saying 'No Culprit Will Escape Punishment'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented the government's position on the codeine cough syrup case in the Assembly and strongly criticized the Samajwadi Party leaders. | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented the government's position on the codeine cough syrup case in the Assembly and strongly criticized the Samajwadi Party leaders.

He said, "the questions being asked and the issues being raised are irrelevant. Honourable members should come prepared after studying the matter and should maintain the dignity of the House. The Leader of the Opposition raised this issue as soon as the House proceedings began, which is why I had to stand up".

The CM used the proverb "Chor Ki Dhadhi Mein Tinka" to criticize the Samajwadi Party. The CM clarified in the House that not a single death has occurred in UP due to codeine cough syrup. Action will be taken under the NDPS Act in this case; the Uttar Pradesh government fought and won this case in court.

The CM took a dig at the Leader of the Opposition. He said, "at this age, a person is usually accustomed to speaking the truth, but the Samajwadi Party makes him lie even at this age. The Party should not do this, instead they should get used to of saying the truth. He has led the House as Speaker for a long time".

CM Yogi said in the assembly, "the STF had apprehended Uttar Pradesh's largest wholesaler. The Samajwadi Party had issued him a license in 2016. There are two examples in the country. One sits in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. When there is any discussion in the country, they flee the country. The same is happening with your 'Babua'. You will keep complaining, and Babua will go to England for a holiday".

The CM further clarified by saying, "no deaths due to codeine cough syrup have come to the government's notice. The FSDA department conducts raids and takes action regularly. Similar action is also taken against companies. In UP, there are only stockists and wholesalers of codeine cough syrup. It is not produced here, its production takes place in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states."

The cases of death which occurred are also from other states. These cases are derived due to syrup manufactured in Tamil Nadu. This entire matter is one of illegal diversion. Through this, wholesalers (Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi) have supplied it to the countries and states where there is prohibition. Addicts there have developed a habit of consuming it, which has been misused.

The Chief Minister said, "neither children nor adults can consume this without medical consultation. Everyone consumes cough syrup when they have cold or cough, but only with medical advice. This is also printed on the bottle, but the people of the Samajwadi Party have no connection with education, which is why these people make such statements".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also presented information about the government's actions in the assembly. According to him, 79 cases have been registered so far, in which 225 accused have been named. 78 accused have been arrested, and raids have been conducted on 134 firms.

The Chief Minister said, "when the matter is investigated in depth, the same fact repeatedly emerges: that a leader or person associated with the Samajwadi Party is found to be involved. The illegal transactions also took place through the account of an office-bearer of the Lohia Vahini. The STF is investigating the entire matter".

He informed that the High Court has directed that a case be filed under the NDPS Act in this matter. The government fought this battle with full force and also achieved success".

He clarified that no culprit will escape in this case. The CM took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party regarding the bulldozer action. He said, "Don't worry, at the appropriate time , we will be fully prepared for the bulldozer action, so don't howl then".