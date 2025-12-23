 Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents Supplementary Budget Of ₹24,496.98 Crore In The Assembly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYogi Adityanath Govt Presents Supplementary Budget Of ₹24,496.98 Crore In The Assembly

Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents Supplementary Budget Of ₹24,496.98 Crore In The Assembly

He informed the House that the original budget for 2025–26 stood at ₹8,08,736.06 crore, and the supplementary budget accounts for 3.03 percent of this amount. He added, “With the inclusion of the supplementary provisions, the total budget outlay for the financial year has now increased to ₹8,33,233.04 crore.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 01:10 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna | X @ians_india

Lucknow: The Yogi government presented a supplementary budget of ₹24,496.98 crore for the financial year 2025–26 during the winter session of the Assembly on Monday. While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, “It has been introduced to sustain the momentum of development, provide additional resources to essential sectors, and fast-track schemes in response to emerging needs.”

He informed the House that the original budget for 2025–26 stood at ₹8,08,736.06 crore, and the supplementary budget accounts for 3.03 percent of this amount. He added, “With the inclusion of the supplementary provisions, the total budget outlay for the financial year has now increased to ₹8,33,233.04 crore.”

The Finance Minister said the budget is aimed at further strengthening the state’s development priorities.

The supplementary budget includes provisions of ₹18,369.30 crore for revenue expenditure and ₹6,127.68 crore for capital expenditure. The focus is on meeting revenue needs while simultaneously reinforcing infrastructure through enhanced capital investment.

FPJ Shorts
'Congress Appeasement And Jinnah’s Politics Made Vande Mataram Controversial': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Congress Appeasement And Jinnah’s Politics Made Vande Mataram Controversial': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Self-Reflection Is Necessary': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule After Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025
'Self-Reflection Is Necessary': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule After Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025
Mumbai: Borivali School Authority Makes Obscene Comment When Parent Asks About Fee Hike, ‘Wife Ko Humare Paas Bhej Dena…’ | Watch
Mumbai: Borivali School Authority Makes Obscene Comment When Parent Asks About Fee Hike, ‘Wife Ko Humare Paas Bhej Dena…’ | Watch
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 22: Pari's Birthday Turns Into A Family Feud
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 22: Pari's Birthday Turns Into A Family Feud

Highlighting sectoral priorities, Suresh Khanna said, “The supplementary budget emphasizes areas critical to economic growth and public welfare. Allocations include ₹4,874 crore for industrial development, ₹4,521 crore for the power sector, ₹3,500 crore for health and family welfare, ₹1,758.56 crore for urban development, and ₹639.96 crore for technical education.”

He added, “The budget also gives due attention to social and future-oriented sectors, with ₹535 crore earmarked for women and child development, ₹500 crore for UPNEDA to promote solar and renewable energy, ₹423.80 crore for medical education, and ₹400 crore for the sugarcane and sugar mill sector.”

Read Also
'Congress Appeasement And Jinnah’s Politics Made Vande Mataram Controversial': UP CM Yogi...
article-image

The Finance Minister reaffirmed that the Yogi government has consistently adhered to the provisions of the FRBM Act and has maintained strict fiscal discipline. Citing Government of India estimates, he said Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product is projected at ₹31.14 lakh crore, higher than earlier assessments. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added, the state is steadily moving towards becoming a revenue-surplus state, underscoring its strengthening economic position.

He further explained that supplementary grants are presented before the legislature when approved funds prove insufficient to meet actual expenditure during a financial year, or when new requirements and significant changes in schemes necessitate legislative approval.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents Supplementary Budget Of ₹24,496.98 Crore In The Assembly

Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents Supplementary Budget Of ₹24,496.98 Crore In The Assembly

'Congress Appeasement And Jinnah’s Politics Made Vande Mataram Controversial': UP CM Yogi...

'Congress Appeasement And Jinnah’s Politics Made Vande Mataram Controversial': UP CM Yogi...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 22, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 22, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 22, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 22, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...