 Uttar Pradesh News: ‘Vande Mataram Is A Mantra Of National Consciousness, Courage And Freedom,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO
CM Yogi Adityanath told the UP Assembly that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not just a song but a mantra of India’s freedom struggle, courage and national consciousness. Addressing a special session marking 150 years of the national song, he said it symbolises cultural pride, resistance to colonial rule and India’s journey towards a developed nation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:19 AM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during a special discussion marking 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, December 22: A special discussion session was organized in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday to commemorate the completion of 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Vande Mataram Symbolises Freedom Struggle And National Self-Respect

In this discussion session, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Vande Mataram is not just a song, but a mantra of the consciousness of India's freedom struggle, the courage of the revolutionaries, and the self-respect of the nation".

UP Assembly First To Hold Detailed Discussion, Says CM

He said, "under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is perhaps the first Legislative Assembly where this historical subject is being discussed in detail".

Song Reflects Constitutional Values And National Duty

According to CM Yogi, this discussion is not merely about the anniversary of a song, but an opportunity to reaffirm our national duties towards Mother India. Respect for Vande Mataram is not just an expression, but it makes us aware of our constitutional values ​​and national responsibilities. It is a symbol of the nation's soul, struggle, and resolve.

Medium Of Nationalism And Cultural Consciousness

According to him, it is not just poetry, but a medium for the worship of the motherland, cultural consciousness, and the expression of nationalism.

Vande Mataram Kept National Spirit Alive Under British Rule

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "when 'Vande Mataram' was celebrating its silver jubilee, the country was under British rule. After the failure of the First War of Independence in 1857, British rule was at its peak of repression and tyranny. The voice of the people was being suppressed through draconian laws, and torture was being inflicted, but 'Vande Mataram' kept the dormant consciousness of the country alive. Even when the country was celebrating its silver and golden jubilees, British rule was still in place. At that time, the platform for advancing the spirit of freedom was the Congress sessions, where Rabindranath Tagore first gave voice to it in 1896. It became a mantra for the entire country".

Emergency Period Cannot Be Forgotten, Says CM

CM Yogi also added by saying, "when the centenary of Vande Mataram arrived, the same Congress party that had once given this song, which awakened the soul of the nation, a place on its platform, was in power. However, it then imposed a state of emergency on the country and stifled the Constitution. This was a period in history that cannot be forgotten".

Song’s Vision Being Realised In New India

According to CM Yogi, today, as 'Vande Mataram completes 150 years', India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is moving towards a 'Viksit Bharat' with confidence. The dream of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the immortal creator of the national song, is being realized by the new India. This is why this discussion in the House is timely and significant.

Freedom Struggle Spread Across The Nation

Referring to the First War of Independence in 1857, the Chief Minister said, "the struggle for freedom took place across the country under the leadership of Mangal Pandey in Barrackpore, Shaheed Bandhu Singh in Gorakhpur, Dhan Singh Kotwal in Meerut, and Rani Lakshmibai in Jhansi. In the period of despair that followed the failure of the War of Independence, 'Vande Mataram' awakened the dormant soul of the nation".

Bankim Chandra Gave Voice To Common People

Chief Minister also added by saying, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who was working in the British administration as a Deputy Collector at that time, gave voice to the sentiments of the common people through 'Vande Mataram'.

According to CM Yogi Adityanath, 'Vande Mataram' became a symbol of resistance against the colonial mindset.

VIDEO: 'No Deaths In UP Due To Codeine,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Slams Samajwadi Party In Assembly
Bharat Mata As Spiritual Idea Of Freedom

He said, "Bharat Mata was not merely a geographical territory, but the sentiment of every Indian. Independence was not politics, but a spiritual pursuit. The lines "Sujalam, Suphalam, Malayaja-Shitalam, Shasyashyamalam Mataram" instilled consciousness in the Indian psyche and embodied the nature, prosperity, beauty, and strength of India".

