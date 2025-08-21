 Uttar Pradesh News: Moradabad Police Direct Muslim-Run Bands To Remove Hindu Religious Names
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Representation

Moradabad: After the controversy over Muslim-owned restaurants and dhabas using Hindu names during the Kanwar Yatra, a fresh dispute has emerged in Moradabad, where band troupes run by Muslims were found operating under the names of Hindu deities.

The matter reached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a complaint on the CM portal, prompting district police to step in. On Tuesday, SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh summoned several band operators and directed them to immediately remove names linked to Hindu gods and goddesses from their businesses.

“Complaints were filed that certain band operators belonging to a particular community were using names of Hindu deities like Durga Band and Veena Band. This has the potential to hurt religious sentiments. All such operators have been instructed to change these names without delay,” SP City Singh told reporters.

The complaint was lodged by Pakbada-based advocate Shebi Sharma, who argued that the practice was misleading and disrespectful. “When people belonging to another community use names of our deities for business, it is not acceptable. It is a matter of faith, and sentiments are getting hurt. I demanded that such names be removed at once,” Sharma said.

According to district officials, there are over 500 band troupes in Moradabad, of which 15–20 Muslim operators are alleged to be running businesses under names associated with Hindu gods and goddesses. Examples cited include Durga Band, Veena Band (Veena being the instrument of Goddess Saraswati), and Sri Punjab Band (where “Sri” is a prefix linked with Hindu deities).

Police confirmed that all the operators called for the meeting agreed to change their business names. “We told them clearly to avoid names that could trigger unnecessary controversy. They have given us their assurance that changes will be made,” SP City Singh added.

This controversy comes weeks after a similar issue surfaced during the Kanwar Yatra, when protests erupted over Muslim-owned dhabas and eateries using Hindu names along highways in Moradabad and other districts.

Local residents expressed mixed views. “Names should not become a reason for communal tension, but faith is sensitive. If it can be avoided, better to change the names,” said Anil Gupta, a shopkeeper near Civil Lines. However, another resident, Mohammad Rizwan, questioned the move: “Running a band is a business, not an act of religion. Instead of targeting names, authorities should focus on law and order.”

With police monitoring the matter closely, district officials said an inquiry is underway to ensure compliance with the directive.

