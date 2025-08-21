 Lord Ganesha Unites All! Muslim Drummer's Dhol Tasha Video In Mumbai Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'Yeh Mera India'
The viral video captured a group of Muslim men playing the traditional dhol-tasha during a Ganesh Aagman Sohala in Mumbai.

Rahul M
Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram (@bhaveshhhhh)

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, Mumbai is already buzzing with festive excitement. But beyond the grandeur of pandals and idols, a heartfelt moment of unity is touching hearts online and for all the right reasons.

On August 4, micro-digital creator Bhavesh shared a video on his Instagram that captured a group of Muslim men playing the traditional dhol-tasha during a Ganesh Aagman Sohala in Mumbai. The clip carried a special message that read: “Kaun Hindu? Kaun Muslim? The best part of BAPPA's AAGMAN and Mumbai's beauty.”

Check out the video below:

The video has since gone viral, amassing over a million likes. Bhavesh’s post, captioned “Mumbai, the heart of INDIA ❤️”, perfectly reflected the spirit of the city, where devotion and diversity blend together beautifully.

Netizens react with love

The video’s comments section turned into a celebration of secular India. A user wrote under the video, "This is the beauty of India ♥️🙌."

Another expressed, “Ye Mera India... I Love My India.” Messages like “Respect to all religions ❤️🙌🏻” and “Unity in Diversity 🙌❤️” poured in, while one emotional note read: “Ye sab dekh ke dil khush ho jata 😍🇮🇳❤️”.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will start on Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival will conclude with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, marking 10 days of devotion, festivities, and cultural fervour.

As Mumbaikars prepare for days filled with aartis, bhajans, modaks, and grand processions, the half-and-half Ganpati idols stand as a soulful example of how traditions can adapt while still carrying forward timeless messages of faith, peace, and harmony.

