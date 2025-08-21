Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The Story Behind The Birth Of Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh, is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is largely celebrated in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. It is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu religion and is celebrated for 10 days. The auspicious festival is mostly celebrated in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. But, how was Lord Ganesha born, and what is the story behind it?

Sabarkantha, Gujarat: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kukaria village’s Sakhi Mandal promotes eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols. Trained under the state’s Women Empowerment Scheme, 10 women now make idols from one to three feet, protecting water, land, and environment. Unlike plaster of… pic.twitter.com/UVJBEKk8JI — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

The legend behind Lord Ganesha's birth

Lord Ganesh, who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is known as the god of letters and learnilearningprovides wisdom, intellect, and imagination. The story of Lord Ganpati's birth is a fascinating tale which is rooted in Hindu mythology. It is said that Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesh from the mud and dirt from her own body while she was alone in her home.

She then breathed life into him, making him her son. Goddess Parvati was very happy to see Lord Ganesha, and later asked him to guard the entrance while she bathed. Lord Ganesha promised not to let anyone inside. When Lord Shiva, the husband of Goddess Parvati, returned home, he was surprised to find Ganesha guarding the entrance. Unaware that Lord Ganesha was his son, Lord Shiva attempted to enter. Lord Ganesha tried to stop him. Despite Lord Shiva's warning, a confrontation ensued, leading to Lord Ganesha's beheading.

A discovery of an elephant's head

Soon, Lord Shiva realised the gravity of his actions and was filled with regret and sorrow. When Goddess Parvati found out about this, she became incredibly angry and transformed into Goddess Kali, threatening to destroy everything in her path. To rectify his mistake, Lord Shiva instructed his followers to bring back the head of the first creature they encountered.

His followers returned with the head of an elephant. Shiva then attached the elephant's head to Ganesh's body, bringing him back to life. Shiva then bestowed upon him the name Ganesha, meaning "Lord of the Ganas." From that day on, Lord Ganesh was known as the remover of obstacles and the god of beginnings, and he holds a special place in the hearts of devotees.

Celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi starts with the placement of Ganesha statues in households and community pandals. Devotees present sweets, flowers, and the cherished modak, regarded as Lord Ganesha's favourite. The atmosphere is filled with devotion and festivity through bhajans, aartis, cultural performances, and social gatherings.