PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Pic

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal on Friday for the third time in recent months to inaugurate several projects.

Ahead of his visit Prime Minister Modi stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s agenda is to ‘develop’ Bengal.

Taking to X, Modi said, “I am eager to be among @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas at a rally in Kolkata. With each passing day, public anger against the TMC is increasing. West Bengal is eagerly looking towards the BJP with hope because of our development agenda. The city for whose development we are resolute, coming to the people of Kolkata is always a joy for me. The events in Kolkata tomorrow are primarily related to transportation. The metro services on the Noapara-Jai Hind Airport, Sealdah-Esplanade, and Beliaghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay routes will be inaugurated. This will make commuting to the airport and the IT hub more convenient.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, these metro routes will connect some of Kolkata’s busiest areas and will reduce travel time for the daily commuters. According to reports, fares on these metro networks begin at Rs. 5 and will go upto Rs.70.

Meanwhile, former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh claimed that he didn’t get any invitation for attending PM’s public meeting.

Slamming the saffron camp, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that all the projects that will be inaugurated were commissioned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she was the Union Railway Minister.

“Ahead of elections the BJP leaders come to this state to inaugurate projects just to garner votes,” added Ghosh.