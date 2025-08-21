‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ : Opposition Shout Slogans As PM Modi Arrives In Lok Sabha - VIDEO

Opposition Shout Slogans As PM Modi Arrives In Lok Sabha | Sansad TV.YT

New Delhi: Members of the opposition in the Lok Sabha on Thursday shouted slogans of "Vote chor, Gaddi chhod" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the House, a phrase that roughly translates to "Vote thief, leave the chair." The chaos prompted the Speaker to adjourn the Lok Sabha sine die.

The opposition were demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Productivity Of Parliament

During this period, the Upper House functioned for 37 hours, while the Lower House conducted business for approximately 41 hours. In the Monsoon Session, 14 government Bills were introduced and 12 Bills were passed.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations On August 7:

On August 7, Congress MP and Leader Of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a scathing press conference, accused the ECI of large-scale electoral fraud to benefit the BJP in the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. In the press conference, Gandhi claimed that 1,00,250 "fake votes" were polled in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka to ensure a win for the BJP.

EC Response

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit his allegations in a sworn affidavit within seven days or apologise to the nation.

Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (August 17) launched the 1300-km long Voter Adhikar Yatra from Sasaram in Bihar and claimed that vote-theft was happening across the country.

Read Also Rahul Gandhi Blows Flying Kisses To BJP Workers During Voter Adhikar Yatra In Bihar – VIDEO

The yatra will run for 16 days, cover around 1,300 kilometers and pass through over 20 districts of the state. It commenced on Sunday, August 17 at Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas and will conclude with a grand rally in Patna on September 1.