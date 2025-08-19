 Rahul Gandhi Blows Flying Kisses To BJP Workers During Voter Adhikar Yatra In Bihar – VIDEO
In a surprising move, he stopped the jeep he was sitting on, smiled, and responded with a flying kiss. The unexpected gesture reportedly calmed the crowd and even brought smiles to the faces of the protesters.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi Gives Flying Kiss To BJP Workers | X/@news24tvchannel

Nawada: During his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Nawada, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reportedly faced ‘Murdabad’ slogans from BJP supporters on Tuesday.

A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral on social media. The video shows Rahul Gandhi, along with former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and CPI-M leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, sitting in an open jeep. BJP supporters allegedly raised slogans against Gandhi, to which he can be seen responding with blowing flying kisses.

Voter Adhikar Yatra

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (August 17) launched the 1300-km long Voter Adhikar Yatra from  Sasaram in Bihar and claimed that vote-theft was happening across the country.

The yatra will run for 16 days, cover around 1,300 kilometers and pass through over 20 districts of the state. It commenced on Sunday, August 17 at Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas and will conclude with a grand rally in Patna on September 1.

Read Also
Bihar: Rahul Gandhi's Car Hits Police Constable During 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' In Nawada -VIDEO
article-image

Route & Major Stops

According to the route map shared by Rahul Gandhi, the yatra will follow this schedule:

Aug 17 – Sasaram, Dehri on Sone (Rohtas)

Aug 18 – Kutumba, Aurangabad, Deo, Guraru

Aug 19 – Punama Wazirganj, Gaya to Barbigha via Nawada

Aug 20 – Break Day

Aug 21 – Teen Mohani Durga Mandir, Sheikhpura to Munger via Sikandra, Jamui

Aug 22 – Chandan Bagh Chowk, Munger to Bhagalpur via Sultanganj

Aug 23 – Barari, Kursela to Purnia via Korha & Katihar

Aug 24 – Kushkibag, Purnia to Narpatganj via Chandni Chowk, Araria

Aug 25 – Break Day

Aug 26 – Hussain Chowk, Supaul to Darbhanga via Phulparas, Sakri, Madhubani

Aug 27 – Gangwara Mahaveer Sthan, Darbhanga to Sitamarhi via Muzaffarpur

Aug 28 – Riga Road, Sitamarhi to West Champaran via Motihari

Aug 29 – Bettiah, West Champaran to Siwan via Gopalganj

Aug 30 – Chapra, Saran to Arrah, Bhojpur

Aug 31 – Break Day

Sept 1 – Yatra Finale in Patna

