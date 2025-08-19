Bihar: Rahul Gandhi's Car Hits Police Constable During 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' In Nawada -VIDEO

A police constable suffered injuries when he was struck by a vehicle carrying Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Nawada district on Tuesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred when the constable's foot became trapped beneath the vehicle amid heavy crowds gathering for the political rally. Security personnel immediately responded, extracting the injured officer and moving him to safety. Rahul Gandhi personally enquired about the officer's condition and expressed relief upon learning he was stable.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. The accident took place during Gandhi's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which began on 17th August and reached Nawada on Tuesday. Large crowds have been following the procession throughout Bihar.

Addressing supporters, Gandhi made serious allegations against the Election Commission and the ruling BJP, claiming systematic voter suppression. "Millions of people in Bihar who voted and were on voter lists have had their names removed," Gandhi stated. He accused the Election Commission of partnering with the BJP to "steal votes" and alleged that elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh were compromised.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"There are lakhs of people in Bihar who voted, their names were on the voter list, and their names were removed from the voter list... There is a partnership between the Election Commission and the BJP. They are stealing votes together... Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Election Commissioner are snatching your votes. Tejashwi, I and other leaders want to tell them that we will not let you steal Bihar's votes. They have stolen elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said.