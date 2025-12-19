 Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport, 79 Flights Cancelled And Over 230 Delayed On Friday
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily. While regretting the inconvenience, DIAL said its on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across the terminals.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Dense fog continued to disrupt operations at the Delhi airport, with at least 79 flights getting cancelled on Friday, according to an official. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Dense fog continued to disrupt operations at the Delhi airport, with at least 79 flights getting cancelled on Friday, according to an official.

More than 230 flights were delayed at the airport and the average delay for departures was 49 minutes on Friday morning, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The official said that a total of 79 flights, including some International services, have been cancelled.

"Flight operations continue to be in CAT III conditions due to dense fog. Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

article-image

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

