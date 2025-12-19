Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport, 79 Flights Cancelled And Over 230 Delayed On Friday

Dense fog continued to disrupt operations at the Delhi airport, with at least 79 flights getting cancelled on Friday, according to an official. | X @ANI

New Delhi: Dense fog continued to disrupt operations at the Delhi airport, with at least 79 flights getting cancelled on Friday, according to an official.

More than 230 flights were delayed at the airport and the average delay for departures was 49 minutes on Friday morning, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

VIDEO | Delhi: With no let up in dense fog, flight operations at Delhi airport being managed under CAT III conditions, several flights late . Visuals of the flight information display outside Delhi airport.#Fog #DelhiWeather #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/NVWwQgTPl4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2025

The official said that a total of 79 flights, including some International services, have been cancelled.

"Flight operations continue to be in CAT III conditions due to dense fog. Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Read Also Goa Liberation Day 2025: Everything You Need To About How The State Got Freedom From Portuguese Rule

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.

VIDEO | Delhi: With no let up in dense fog, flight operations at Delhi airport being managed under CAT III conditions, several flights late . Visuals of the flight information display outside Delhi airport.#Fog #DelhiWeather #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/NVWwQgTPl4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2025

While regretting the inconvenience, DIAL said its on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across the terminals.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)