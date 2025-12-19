Old CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Man Who Kicked Child In Viral Video Shows Him Assaulting Other Kids

CCTV Screengrab | X/@kohlificationn

Bengaluru: Hours after a man was arrested in Bengaluru’s Thyagarajnagar for assaulting a minor boy by kicking him like a “football”, old CCTV footage showing the man assaulting other children have surfaced and gone viral on social media.

In one of the clips, the man can be seen deliberately hitting a minor girl with his elbow while jogging. In another video, he is seen stopping a child who is cycling and pulling the child’s hair.

Earlier in the day, a video of the man kicking his five-year-old neighbour while the child was playing badminton outside his grandmother’s house in Thyagarajnagar had gone viral.

The incident took place on December 14 and was captured on camera. The accused has been identified as Ranjan.

Bengaluru Police arrested the accused on Friday following outrage on social media, after he was initially let off with a warning. Further investigation is underway.

The child’s mother alleged that the man is a habitual offender and is known in the locality for assaulting and abusing people.