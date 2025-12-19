 Old CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Man Who Kicked Child In Viral Video Shows Him Assaulting Other Kids
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOld CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Man Who Kicked Child In Viral Video Shows Him Assaulting Other Kids

Old CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Man Who Kicked Child In Viral Video Shows Him Assaulting Other Kids

In one of the clips, the man can be seen deliberately hitting a minor girl with his elbow while jogging. In another video, he is seen stopping a child who is cycling and pulling the child’s hair.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
CCTV Screengrab | X/@kohlificationn

Bengaluru: Hours after a man was arrested in Bengaluru’s Thyagarajnagar for assaulting a minor boy by kicking him like a “football”, old CCTV footage showing the man assaulting other children have surfaced and gone viral on social media.

In one of the clips, the man can be seen deliberately hitting a minor girl with his elbow while jogging. In another video, he is seen stopping a child who is cycling and pulling the child’s hair.

Earlier in the day, a video of the man kicking his five-year-old neighbour while the child was playing badminton outside his grandmother’s house in Thyagarajnagar had gone viral.

The incident took place on December 14 and was captured on camera. The accused has been identified as Ranjan.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon
Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon
Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs SA 5th T20I Heroics
Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs SA 5th T20I Heroics
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case

Bengaluru Police arrested the accused on Friday following outrage on social media, after he was initially let off with a warning. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
Bengaluru Crime: Video Shows Man Kicking 5-Yr-Old Like 'Football' In Thyagaraja Nagar; FIR Filed,...
article-image

The child’s mother alleged that the man is a habitual offender and is known in the locality for assaulting and abusing people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Woman, Elderly Man Wrestle On Road In UP’s Fatehpur

Caught On Camera: Woman, Elderly Man Wrestle On Road In UP’s Fatehpur

CBI Case Ends In Conviction: Accused Gets 6-Year Jail Term Under POCSO And IT Act

CBI Case Ends In Conviction: Accused Gets 6-Year Jail Term Under POCSO And IT Act

Punjab BJP Chief For Probe Into Gangster's Allegations Of 'Use Of Goons In Polls'

Punjab BJP Chief For Probe Into Gangster's Allegations Of 'Use Of Goons In Polls'

Old CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Man Who Kicked Child In Viral Video Shows Him Assaulting Other Kids

Old CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Man Who Kicked Child In Viral Video Shows Him Assaulting Other Kids

Over 97 Lakh Voters Dropped From Tamil Nadu Rolls After EC’s Intensive Revision

Over 97 Lakh Voters Dropped From Tamil Nadu Rolls After EC’s Intensive Revision