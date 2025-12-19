CBI Case Ends In Conviction: Accused Gets 6-Year Jail Term Under POCSO And IT Act

The Court of Special Judge, POCSO Act, Prayagraj, today, i.e., 19.12.2025, has convicted and sentenced the accused Mohammad Zaki to 6 Years Imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 55,000 in a case of Child sexual Abuse and online circulation and possession of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) under the provisions of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and Information Technology Act, 2000.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on 27.12.2021. After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet on 31.12.2022.
The Hon’ble Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.
The Ld. Trial Court also awarded compensation of Rs. 115,000 to the victim.
