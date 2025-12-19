 CBI Case Ends In Conviction: Accused Gets 6-Year Jail Term Under POCSO And IT Act
A POCSO court in Prayagraj convicted Mohammad Zaki, sentencing him to six years’ imprisonment and a ₹55,000 fine for child sexual abuse and possession of CSAM under POCSO and IT Acts. The CBI investigated the case. The court also awarded ₹1.15 lakh compensation to the victim.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
Accused Gets 6-Year Jail Term Under POCSO And IT Act | File Pic (Representative Photo)

The Court of Special Judge, POCSO Act, Prayagraj, today, i.e., 19.12.2025, has convicted and sentenced the accused Mohammad Zaki to 6 Years Imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 55,000 in a case of Child sexual Abuse and online circulation and possession of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) under the provisions of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on 27.12.2021. After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet on 31.12.2022.

The Hon’ble Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.

The Ld. Trial Court also awarded compensation of Rs. 115,000 to the victim.

