 Punjab BJP Chief For Probe Into Gangster's Allegations Of 'Use Of Goons In Polls'
Addressing newspersons here, Jakhar held that he is prepared to believe the word of the chief minister rather than that of a gangster, but to maintain this trust, the chief minister must ensure an immediate investigation into these serious allegations.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday demanded an impartial and time-bound investigation into the allegations made by a gangster during a TV interview, in which he accused the Punjab chief minister and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of taking help from gangsters during the recently held Zila Parishad elections.

Addressing newspersons here, Jakhar held that he is prepared to believe the word of the chief minister rather than that of a gangster, but to maintain this trust, the chief minister must ensure an immediate investigation into these serious allegations.

It may be recalled that a gangster had alleged in a television interview recently that during the elections the Punjab government brought a gangster from an Assam jail to Punjab in the name of interrogation and not only made him place threatening calls to voters but also spoke with CM Mann himself.

Stating that it is shameful that allegations of this nature are being levelled against the party of Arvind Kejriwal, who had announced on November 7 that gangsters would be eliminated from Punjab within seven days, Jakhar alleged that, today the Punjab government neither commands fear nor enjoys respect and credibility.

Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G
Jakhar further alleged that the state government has failed on every front; economically, Punjab has reached the brink of bankruptcy, and people are continuously receiving threatening phone calls.

He said the situation has become so alarming that after incidents, gangsters openly claim responsibility. Raising questions over the ongoing encounters, he said such actions break the link between the actual culprits and the police, allowing the real masterminds to remain protected.

